Athens Police Department:
Monday, July 8
11 p.m., East State Street — Athens Police received a call regarding aggravated menacing at the Athens Community Center. A report was taken.
11:45 p.m., Oak Street — Officers responded to 19 Oak St., Apt. B for a report of a stolen bicycle.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, July 8
8:03 a.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report of horse fence being cut at a Bethany Ridge residence. Photographs were taken of the rope that was damaged. The complainant’s horses had remained inside the fencing and had not strayed. A report was completed at that time.
7:32 p.m., Athens — The sheriff’s office and Ohio Highway Patrol responded to Frum Road for a report of a single vehicle accident involving an intoxicated driver and passengers. One of the underage passengers was arrested and taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail for a six-hour hold as she was unable to care for herself or find a ride home. Highway Patrol processed the crash and the OVI investigation.
11:28 p.m., Athens County line — Middleport Police officers located and arrested David Wolfe, age 35, of Racine for an active Athens County warrant. Deputies met with Middleport officers to take possession of Wolfe. Wolfe was transported to regional jail without further incident.
