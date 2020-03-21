Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, March 19
12:25 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eighth Street in reference to a physical altercation. In speaking with witnesses on scene it was determined this was a mutual fight, but there were no significant injuries to either party. Complainant opted to not make a statement, declined to pursue any charges, and voluntarily decided to leave the matter alone. Other involved party fled prior to deputies arrival.
12:36 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to McDougal Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle/suspicious activity. Deputies made contact with the male and female parked partially in roadway. The pair reported to being extremely tired and just pulled over to sleep for a while. It was determined male driver was valid and had no warrants. He was sent on his way without any further action or contact. Female passenger had two felony warrants. She was taken into custody and transported to SEORJ without incident.
1:36 a.m., The Plains —Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person in the area on South Plains Road. Area was thoroughly patrolled, but no one was observed in the area.
7:35 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. An attempt to contact the owner on Dutch Ridge Road was negative. The Ford Tempo was towed and also a B3200 Kubota tractor was found sitting on Dutch Ridge abandoned. Both items were towed due to creating a road hazard.
8:31 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to South Eighth Street on a report of a male subject that was seen entering a residence under remodel construction through a window. Upon arriving on scene the male was still found to be inside the residence and was taken into custody. The male was found to only be wearing a T shirt, and was apparent he was having mental health issues. The male was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.
11:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Street residence on a report of a burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
4:37 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a theft report by phone from a complainant from McDougal Road. The complainant stated that a catalytic converter was stolen off her vehicle. This case will be closed pending any further leads on a suspect.
5:55 p.m., Mineral — Deputies located an unconscious male in a vehicle. The male was woken and did not require medical treatment. He was released to a friend.
7:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oak Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who both had conflicting stories. Deputies were advised both the male and female were fighting over a set of car keys. Deputies could not determine the primary aggressor in this incident. Both parties were given citations for disorderly conduct by fighting and separated for the evening.
2:18 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to the report of a verbal dispute at a residence on Euclid Avenue. Caller indicated his adult daughter was attempting to instigate an argument. While en route to location, caller again contacted Athens County 911 and advised that the daughter left with an associate and no response was needed.
2:49 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle alongside Lottridge Road. Due to high water, the location could not be easily accessed. Caller did call back and indicated that the vehicle may have left the area. Additionally, in speaking with his wife he determined the owner of the vehicle is a neighbor and the vehicle is known to break down frequently. No further action taken.
7:05 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to LeAx water on Industrial Drive for a burglary alarm. Just prior to arrival a worker contacted the Sheriffs Office stating it was a false alarm. Deputy returned to patrol.
3:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a disabled vehicle on Poston Road near Adena Drive. Deputies assisted the motorist with removing the vehicle from the roadway. No further action taken.
3:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 33 near Movies 10 for a report of a male inside a vehicle that brandished a firearm at another person. Ohio State Highway patrol made a traffic stop with the vehicle on Columbus Road in Athens. This case was investigated by Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Athens Police Department
Friday, March 20
5:42 a.m. — Officers received a complaint of a scam phone call. The call offered Macy’s gift cards with $200 on them.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, March 18
8:40 a.m. — Officer cited a vehicle in the 600 block of Chestnut Street for a parking violation.
9:38 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle as the license plates did not match the vehicle they were on. Once the vehicle was stopped the driver fled on foot. After a brief chase the driver was arrested and identified as Willia.m. — Caldwell II. He was charged with Obstructing Official Business, Driving without a License, Fictitious License Plates, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
2:16 p.m. — Officer took a theft report from a residence in the 100 block of West Franklin Street.
2:22 p.m. — Officer took a theft report from the 100 block of Jefferson Street. The item stolen was a pistol and it was reported to have happened over the last three weeks.
2:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint in Woodlane Drive. The resident reported she had unwanted guests in her apartment and they left voluntarily.
4:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male. Contact was made with the male in question and no criminal violations were found to have occurred.
6:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of 3 juveniles riding scooters and harassing customers in a business on the 700 block of Canal Street. Contact was made with 3 juveniles who were just sitting in the business upon arrival. They were made aware of the complaint.
8:02 p.m. — Officer responded to a trespassing complaint from a neighbor in the 500 block of Back Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the property. The property owner was made contacted and made aware of the complaint.
Thursday, March 19
8:21 a.m. — Officer recovered suspected drug paraphernalia. The item was entered into evidence.
9:59 a.m. — Officer responded to Clinton Street for a report of stolen bricks that had been taken over the past 10-15 years.
10:16 a.m. — Officers responded to a residential burglary alarm in the 600 block of Poplar Street.
1:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Fort Street at Scott Street concerning a theft that occurred two days prior on Back Street.
5:58 p.m. — Officer responded to a request for patrol on West Columbus Street due to numerous complaints.
8:16 p.m. — Officer assisted a person who recently learned his father passed away. The officer was able to determine which funeral home was handling the arrangements.
8:38 p.m. — Officer responded to Mound Street for a report of harassment via social media.
8:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a reported fight on Kontner Street at Mill Street. Offices found nobody fighting upon arrival. While on scene they received a report of a female trespassing on private property and charged Megan Leah Hayes-Crist with Criminal Trespassing. She had additional warrants but was unable to arrested due to the SEORJ being at capacity.
10:51 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a report of a suspicious person.
11:53 p.m. — Officers responded to assist on a medical call in the 300 block of Fort Street.
