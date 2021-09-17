Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Sept. 15
2:50 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township for an individual requesting legal guidance on dealing with and ongoing dispute. Contact was made over the phone, and it was determined this was not an actively unfolding incident. The caller was advised on how to obtain a no trespass warning, make a criminal compliant about the incident, or potentially pursue criminal charges. No further action taken.
3:22 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Dimond Brick Road in Nelsonville for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units arrived on scene and made contact with two males inside the vehicle, who were passed out. During the course of the investigation, the male driver was found to be impaired. The male was arrested and later released to a sober party. The male was given a court date on the charge.
7:19 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office took a harassment report by phone. The complainant stated he wanted a log of the incident where the suspect drove by his residence, located in the Chauncey area, and shouted obscenities.
9:12 p.m., Albany — A driver on US 50 in Albany reported a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. A Deputy from Athens County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper from the Ohio State Patrol attempted to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was not located and no other reports had been made.
9:45 p.m., The Plains — A third-party complainant in The Plains reported that a resident had been striking their canines with pipes. A Deputy responded to the location and spoke with the homeowner where the canines were located. The Deputy on scene located the canines and did not observe any signs of abuse or neglect. No criminal behavior was observed and the Deputy resumed patrol.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in The Plains for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, and it was determined the suspect had left prior to units’ arrival. Deputies did complete felony domestic violence charges for the suspect on behalf of the State of Ohio.
11:53 p.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of an overdose. Units and ACEMS arrived on scene to find the individual alert. The individual declined any medical treatment from ACEMS. The individual advised a ride was coming to pick them up. No further action taken.
Thursday, Sept. 16
1:12 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to OH-78 near Murray City for a patrol request. Deputies were unable to find any issues in that area.
4:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. The area was patrolled, but no persons or circumstances were observed that were out of the ordinary.
8:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a man running into traffic yelling at cars. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the man, and found him to be chasing his dogs that were loose and chasing chickens in the roadway. He advised that he had been yelling at cars because the people were driving fast, and he was worried about his dogs. The man regained control of his dogs and headed home. No further action was needed at that time.
9:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville for a property damage report. The caller reported that sometime overnight a vehicle left the roadway and destroyed her and her neighbor’s mailboxes. The vehicle then left the scene. A report was taken, and the incident will be under further review pending recovery of possible video footage.
10:35 p.m., Amesville — Deputies received a report of a man and woman in a verbal dispute outside of McDonald’s in The Plains. The couple reportedly left on foot toward US 33. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke to multiple bystanders but had negative contact with the fighting couple or anyone that saw where they went. No further action could be taken.
1:43 p.m., The Plains — A Deputy was flagged down by a male in Albany near Hebbardsville Road. The male stated that his friend had stolen his vehicle while he was retrieving an item from the trunk. He stated he had no idea why his friend had taken the vehicle and did not know where he could be headed. The suspect was later apprehended by the Ohio State Patrol near Findlay, and the victim’s car was retrieved. The suspect was transported to the local jail on separate charges. The incident remains under investigation.
2:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Poston Road for a reckless driver complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the vehicle.
4:25 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a customer causing a disturbance. The male left prior to arrival, and the area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a complaint of cattle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the described area but were unable to locate any cattle in the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.