Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Aug. 15
9:24 p.m., Central Avenue — APD responded to Central Avenue in reference to a female riding a bicycle naked. Contact was made with the 38-year-old woman and she was taken to the emergency room for evaluation. A piece of folded up paper with a crystalized substance was seized.
Friday, Aug. 16
1:45 a.m., East State Street — Officers responded to 968 E. State Street for a criminal damaging and aggravated menacing complaint. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Aug. 15
7:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to South Blackburn Road for a reported neighbor dispute. The complainant stated that her neighbor came over screaming at her and making threats. The complainant also provided that the neighbor kicked her dog in the head and threatened to kill her and her family and burn her house down. Multiple witnesses were present, identifying Tonya Dunfee, age 38 of Athens. She was charged with Animal Cruelty and Menacing.
