Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, May 15
4:15 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Road for a theft offense. The caller stated that their grandson just stole his grandmothers purse and fled the scene. Deputies responded and took a report. Deputies were not able to locate the grandson. This case will be forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutors Office for charges.
7:41 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center Street for an active dispute. The caller stated that two brothers were fighting and one struck the other with a club. Concluding an investigation, one brother was arrested for domestic violence and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
8:52 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Mill School Road in regards to a 911 hangup call. Deputies arrived at the residence and nobody was home. No further action needed at this time.
9:15 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hamley Road, and Hamley Run Road, on a report of a male yelling in the area. Upon patrolling the area, deputies located a male whom was found to be yelling as he was looking for his dogs that had ran away. Deputies then returned to patrol.
9:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street for a report of a male who wished to file an accident report. The complainant stated that he struck a deer on Route 13 near Monserat Ridge Road. Deputies did observe evidence where the complainant had struck a deer. A deer carcass permit was also issued to the complainant. No further action taken.
10:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted a disabled motorist on Richland Avenue after their vehicle stopped running and they were stranded in the roadway. Deputies assisted in getting the vehicle off the roadway and returned to patrol.
11:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a trespassing complaint. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and by phone and was unsuccessful in making contact with the complainant. This call was unfounded. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:27 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were called to Main Street for a report of a prowler. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
12:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a fight. Once on scene parties were separated to avoid any further issues.
5:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road for a well being check. Deputies made contact with the female in question and determined she was okay. Units spoke with two parties about a verbal dispute and returned to patrol.
5:59 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Lodi Township, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that a person was sitting in a truck located in the driveway across from their’s. The caller believed that it was the same person and truck responsible for stealing their gas can the previous night. Deputies patrolled the area but no truck was in the driveway when they arrived. Further patrols of the area resulted in negative contact with any vehicles matching the description given. No further action was able to betaken at that time.
7:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were advised of Hocking County S.O. deputies being in pursuit of a black Dodge truck on US 33 heading toward Athens County. Nelsonville Police deployed tire deflation devices on US 33 at that time. The vehicle driver observed the tire deflation devices and stopped at that time. Hocking County S.O. apprehended the driver of the vehicle at that time and arrested him. Deputies stood by on the vehicle owner to retrieve the vehicle. No further action was taken.
Saturday, May 16
4:57 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Nelsonville Police Department with a call on East Canal Street, in Nelsonville. No further action taken.
12:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street on a report of suspicious persons at the post office. Upon arriving on scene deputies located a male in a vehicle who stated he just arrived there to pick up some friends who’s vehicle broke down. He stated he does not know where they are now. He advised he would be leaving as they are now not there. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 14 Johnson Road for a possible dispute. The original caller reported hearing shouting from a residence. On scene, deputies made contact with a woman and her adult son. Although the son was drinking, the mother advised there was no problem. Her hearing was almost completely gone due to an infection and she explained that you have to scream at her in order for her to hear you. It was suspected the screaming was what triggered the original complaint. With no evidence of any criminal act present, deputies resumed patrol.
5:06 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the area of Speedway for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies were advised the vehicle was leaving the area while en route. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. No further action taken.
3:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of Connett Road for a report of canines barking. Deputies arrived on scene and found two canines that were running at large. Deputies took possession of the canines and transported them to the dog shelter. No further action taken.
8:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon Deputies arrival it was determined that all three parties involved had been and were being disorderly on scene. All three parties received citation/summons for Disorderly Conduct. No further actions were needed.
10:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on female who walked away from Rural Women’s Recovery on Bassett Road. Since the female was not court ordered to the facility she was transported to Richland Avenue to wait on a ride.
5:05 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Red Dog Road in regards to a male that had turned his mother’s electric off. The male was not present upon deputy arrival, but family was in the area and turned the electric back on. Nothing further at this time.
4:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her ex-spouse was taking to long to remove his property from her residence. The male advised he would have his property removed as soon as he possibly can, and he would not return to the residence. The caller stated that was fine, as long as he does not return.
5:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to W. Wilson Street in regards to a theft complaint. The caller reported a guest had stolen several cosmetic items from her bathroom. This case is under investigation.
5:08 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Marietta Run Road to attempt to locate side-by-sides driving in the roadway. Patrol was conducted without locating any side-by-sides.
4:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by Ohio State Highway Patrol, to take a private property crash report involving an ATV accident. Deputies arrived and determined the case not to be criminal in nature, and returned to patrol.
1:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female subject who wanted to file a report in reference to a neighbor shooting weapons. The complainant advised that her neighbors were shooting on their own property and were shooting automatic weapons. Deputies advised the complainant that this was not a criminal act. The complainant advised that the gunfire was not allowing her dog to take a nap. No further actions were needed.
Sunday, May 17
12:37 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millcreek Road on a 911 call. On arrival it was found to be a minor dispute inside the home. Parties decided to separate for the day.
11:58 a.m., Athens —Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Simms Road. On arrival the resident was home and advised it was a false alarm.
Athens Police Department
Sunday, May 17
12:18 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the North Congress Street steps. Officers seized suspected cocaine in a plastic baggie and an iPhone as evidence.
1:02 p.m. — Officers took a report of a breaking and entering that occurred overnight at Athens Bicycle, 4 E. Stimson Ave. A bike was reported stolen, an several blood samples were taken as evidence, in addition to a screw and an AEP black cloth bag.
1:34 p.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damaging that occurred at Campus Heights Apartments, 1318 Carriage Hill Drive. About $250 in damage was reported.
10:39 p.m. — Officers responded to Carriage Hill Drive in reference to an assault. Jesse Barnhart, of Athens, was issued a summons for assault and is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on May 21.
11:37 p.m. — Officers took a report of a theft on Joneswood Drive. Several household items were reported stolen, for a total estimate of $220 of items taken.
12:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road for a report of an alarm. Deputies found the building secure. No further action.
1:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with individuals on foot and the vehicle owner who stated they were in the area looking for a cell phone that was missing on the roadway. No further action taken.
5:18 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a neighbor property dispute. Neighbors were arguing over property lines. Deputies advised this is a civil issue and they were advised of their options.
7:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a business for a report of a location where a stolen vehicle was at. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
12:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft from a complainant who had a FEDEX package that was stolen. The victim advised that he had filed a report with FEDEX and they advised him to file a complaint with law enforcement. A report was on file and they advised they would be in contact if they received anymore information from FEDEX.
12:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hartman Road in reference to suspicious activity. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made with any individual(s), and no abnormal circumstances were observed. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Simms Road in reference to an activated alarm. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised it was a false alarm. No further actions.
