Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 8
3:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, for an ongoing patrol request, for suspicious persons and activity. Area was patrolled and no contact with any individual(s) were made. There was no suspicious activity noted or observed. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
9:22 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to U.S Route 50 near Albany, for a report of a single vehicle crash. Extensive guardrail damage occurred, however no injuries were reported. The driver was issued a citation for Failure to Control, and a report was completed.
2:52 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, in Coolville, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. It was determined that both parties wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
2:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main ST, in Chauncey, in regards to a female threatening to jump off the bridge on the train tracks. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the female got off the bridge and went home. The female was located and transported to Obleness Hospital, for an evaluation.
4:07 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Maple ST, in Trimble, in regards to a verbal dispute between adult siblings. Parties separated and no charges were filed.
5:49 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 13, in Glouster, to assist the Jacksonville Fire Department with an illegal burn. This case will be referred to the environmental deputy.
6:31 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to criminal mischief. The caller stated that a male threw a hammer at her truck. She did not wish to pursue charges. She wanted a report on file in case anything further happens.
9:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road, in The Plains, for a theft report. The complainant stated that his credit card was stolen a few days ago, and this evening his card was used at local food business. Deputies investigated the complainant and found the suspect that used the card. Deputies made contact with the suspect later in the shift, who confessed to finding the card and using it. The complainant only wished for the card to be returned to him, and did not wish to file criminal charges. This case will be closed.
10:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a male riding a bike, in The Plains, that had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Garry Kittle, age 51, of The Plains, was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Frum RD, in Athens, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised the dispute was verbal. The male voluntarily left the residence, and the female was advised to contact the courts in reference to the male violating a court order.
Tuesday, March 9
10:52 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, in Coolville, for a third-party report of a suicidal female. Deputies spoke with the female and determined that the female did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation, or any signs that the female was suicidal. Units resumed patrol.
11:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, for a report of someone being held in a porta john against their will. Despite the caller saying that they never saw anyone leave the porta john, deputies were unable to locate anyone inside. After patrolling the area extensively, deputies unsuccessfully attempted to locate the caller, who refused to answer their phone or meet with deputies. This call was determined to be unfounded.
11:56 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Old Seven Road, in Coolville, for a report of a burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a burglary did not occur and determined it to be an on going issue with family members. Deputies also determined the property was going through the estate. No further action taken.
4:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to her ex-boyfriend harassing her. She wanted the information documented, and was advised to cease contact with him, and block him from her social media, cell phone, etc.
7:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson RD, in The Plains, in regards to a male in distress, stating he was in a verbal confrontation with several subjects in a white vehicle that almost hit him. The male stated he did not know the subjects in the vehicle, but he believes they tried to hit him, as he was crossing the street. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle. The male was given a ride to his residence.
