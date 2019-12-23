Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Dec. 20
4:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a well being check. Deputies arrived on scene along with a family member who could not reach their elderly family member. Deputies attempted contact with the resident and no movement could be heard or observed inside the residence. Deputies then, at the request of the family member, entered the residence and located the elderly person who had fallen. Athens County EMS then responded and transported the person to a hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 21
2:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road in reference to a property damage complaint. Contact was made with caller who indicated that she was inside the residence and without any warning her window shattered. The caller reported having no idea who might be responsible, or any idea who might want to scare her or damage her property. The area was patrolled and there were no individuals observed in the area who might be identified as a possible suspect or linked to this incident. The area was patrolled multiple times during the remainder of shift. No further action taken.
9:51 a.m., Athens — Deputes responded to a residence on State Route 550 in Athens for a report of theft of tools from an abandoned house that was being remodeled. The tools that were stolen were used to set up plumbing in a residence. If anyone had information regarding this theft, please call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 740-593-6633.
10:48 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to the Albany Cafe for a report of a breaking and entering that occurred. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
3:45 p.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Hollister for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The caller stated that his brother had been staying with him and offered to work on his truck. The caller left the residence and returned to find both his truck and brother missing. A report was filed and a BOLO was put out for the tan 1991 Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup truck. The incident will be under further review pending contact with the brother for questioning.
5:32 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a breaking and entering. The caller reported that sometime overnight, someone had kicked in the door to a building he used for storage and had taken multiple items. The incident is under further investigation pending full inventory of stolen items.
11:10 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road regarding an incident that occurred at a residence on Diamond Brick Road just outside the City of Nelsonville. The complainant indicated that he was assisting a female friend to move her belongings from the place where she and her boyfriend currently resided, to another location. While at the residence preparing to move property, the boyfriend, who apparently had no knowledge this was happening, returned home. Words are exchanged by the complainant and the boyfriend, and ultimately the matter quickly turned into a physical fight. Things continued to escalate as the complainants vehicle was damaged during this incident. At this time, deputies are investigating this matter and are attempting to locate and contact other parties who were present when this event occurred. This matter is under investigation by ACSO.
Sunday, Dec. 22
1:44 a.m., Murray City — Perry County Deputies responded to a call for service and came into contact with a male subject, who had an active Athens County warrant. The male subject was arrested and a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office met with Perry County to take custody of a male prisoner. The male subject was transported to SEORJ without incident. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road where the caller advised they believed that someone had attempted to enter their home the night prior. The caller advised that she heard somebody put a key in her door. She advised that she had recently had her locks changed due to the fact that a set of car keys are missing. She advised that she did not see a person or a vehicle. She was given advised to help secure her home, an advised there would be extra patrol of the area.
2:22 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies made contact with Christopher Gwilym at a residence in Jacksonville in reference to an active arrest warrant. Gwilym was arrested without incident and transported to the regional jail.
4:48 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies patrolled the area of Carbondale Road for a report of a male attempting to jump into traffic. Deputies did not locate the male and returned to patrol.
11:51 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Columbus Road for a vehicle defect. Upon making contact with the driver, consent to search the vehicle was gained. Upon search, suspected narcotics were located. These items were collected and charges for felony possession of a controlled substance are pending.
