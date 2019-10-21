Athens Police Department:
Friday, Oct. 18
8:29 a.m., East State Street {span}— Officers responded to Monroe Muffler for a theft complaint. A report was taken. {/span}
Saturday, Oct. 19
{span}2:01 p.m. North Congress Street — A person reported that they were shot by an unknown person with a BB gun while on North Congress around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation is pending. {/span}
{span}3:34 p.m., West State Street — APD responded to 33 W. State St. for a report of a purse theft. There are no suspects at this time. {/span}
Sunday, Oct. 20
{span}5:31 a.m., Mill Street — Officers responded to Mill Street in reference to a fight. After speaking to several witnesses and viewing video of the incident, Darrick L. Green and Latroy Bird were taken into custody. Green, a 46-year-old man from Groveport, was charged with felonious assault and transported to the regional jail. Byrd, a 21-year-old from Canal Winchester, was charged with assault and released. {/span}
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Oct. 18
{span}10:17 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Chauncey for a theft report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.{/span}
1 p.m., Athens — An Oxley Road resident reported their Rumpke trash can had been stolen.
2:41 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the old ball field in Chauncey for a recovered vehicle. The property owner advised that a vehicle that didn’t belong to them was parked on their property. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen out of Athens County. The case is under further review.
{span}{span}{span}7:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of property damage. The complainant stated that the cable/internet lines were cut that led to their home. The complainant wanted a report on file. There were no witnesses to the event or tangible evidence at the scene. The case is under further investigation.{/span}{/span}{/span}
9:56 p.m., Chauncey — Units responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of possible drug sales occurring inside a vehicle. On scene, deputies observed a vehicle leave the area where the alleged incident occurred. Deputies made a traffic stop for an equipment violation and found the three occupants inside the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest. Billy Joe Haynes, age 30, of Athens; Brenda Rodehaver, age 46, of Nelsonville; and Shannon Dickens, age 40, of The Plains were arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. Further felony charges are expected pending lab results.
Saturday, Oct. 19
4:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to McDougal Road in Millfield for a theft report. Deputies took the initial case information as well as information on the suspect. The suspect was not able to be located at this time. The case is under further investigation.
5:55 p.m., Nelsonville — Units responded to Carbondale Road in Nelsonville for a report of a male claiming there was a bomb. Deputies were advised the complainant received a text message from an individual who stated he located a bomb on his property. It was determined there was confusion when the text was sent and there was no further action needed.
7:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Harner Road in Athens for a report of theft. A tree stand was stolen nearly a year ago from a neighbor’s property and was not reported at the time of the theft. The case is under further investigation.
9:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street in The Plains for an attempted theft report. The complainant stated a suspect attempted to take his propane tank from his grill. He was able to get the tank back as the suspect fled the area. The identity of the suspect was unknown and there was no other tangible evidence on scene.
Sunday, Oct. 20
11:02 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Zion Road in Shade referencing an inactive burglary. It was determined the homeowner observed items missing from his barn and requested a report on file for his insurance claim. No further actions were needed.
4:43 p.m., Coolville — Units responded to Brister Road in Coolville for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated her live-in partner had assaulted her during a physical altercation. Deputies observed multiple bruises on the female person. Deputies found probable cause to arrest Robert Reel, age 25, of Reedsville for domestic violence. Reel was found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest. Reel was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of theft of a firearm. A report was taken from the complainant at that time. The firearm had been missing for several weeks prior to the report and is believed that it may be in the custody of a soon to be ex-spouse. The matter is currently under investigation.
11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a patrol request. The caller stated that a female was outside standing beside her vehicle. When she made contact with the female, she reportedly took off running. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Oct. 17
1:52 a.m., Wilson Hall — Citation issued to Abigail Branham for disorderly conduct-intoxication.
12:31 p.m., Chubb Hall — Warning issued for disorderly conduct.
5:34 p.m., Union Street — OUPD assisted the Athens City Police with a reported off-campus incident.
5:51 p.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Alexis M. Turnbull for driving under a court suspension.
Friday, Oct. 18
3:16 a.m., Baker Center garage — Stacey I. Stanley transported to SEORJ for a failure to appear warrant from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Carsey was transported to SEORJ by APD for an APD failure to appear warrant.
Saturday, Oct. 19
1:59 a.m., Mill Street — Charge issued to Carly J. Rossiter for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to regional.
6:47 a.m., Peden Stadium — Canine deployment.
12:37 p.m., James Hall — OUPD investigated an incident of criminal mischief.
5:38 p.m., OUPD headquarters — OUPD met with a complainant in reference to a reported incident of telecommunications fraud.
Sunday, Oct. 20
2:19 a.m., Court Street — Citation issued to John M. Witherspoon for driving under suspension.
