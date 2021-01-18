Athens Police Department

Saturday, Jan. 16

3:43 p.m., Cardinal Lane – Mr. Mahaffey reported while he was in the hospital his apartment was entered and items taken.

10:15 p.m., Columbus Road – APD Officers responded to Columbus Rd. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Joseph E. Papineau , of Athens, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan 17

3:52 p.m., E. State Street – An unknown male was observed by Walmart Loss prevention putting on a pair of shoes and exiting the store without paying for the shoes. The male was later identified for charges.

Recommended for you

Load comments