Athens Police Department
Saturday, Jan. 16
3:43 p.m., Cardinal Lane – Mr. Mahaffey reported while he was in the hospital his apartment was entered and items taken.
10:15 p.m., Columbus Road – APD Officers responded to Columbus Rd. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Joseph E. Papineau , of Athens, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Sunday, Jan 17
3:52 p.m., E. State Street – An unknown male was observed by Walmart Loss prevention putting on a pair of shoes and exiting the store without paying for the shoes. The male was later identified for charges.
