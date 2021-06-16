Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, June 15
12:44 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Connett Road. The area was patrolled by Deputies and no vehicle matching the description was observed. Deputies did not observe any suspicious or criminal activities at this time.
2:08 a.m., Coolville — A female caller stated that her children's father was continuously texting her after she had asked him to stop. Deputies advised her to block the number and report back if any threats of harm were made.
10:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Campbell Street, in The Plains, in reference to a dispute. Arrived and spoke to all parties involved. They advised that one of the males from another apartment came to his apartment and accused him of taking his twenty dollars. The male that lost the twenty dollars thinks that he could have just lost it. Both was told to stay away from each other for the rest of the day.
2:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Obleness Hospital, in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller advised her son had fallen at a park and broke his arm. The caller stated before going to the hospital her husband confronted her and yelled at her for allowing the child to play at the park. No criminal charges were filed at this time, the caller requested the information be documented.
5:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Kenny Memorial Lane, in Albany, for an alarm. The building was checked and found to be secure. Units resumed patrol.
5:45 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade, in regards to a well being check. The caller stated his ex-wife had his children, and has not allowed him to see them in several weeks. The caller requested a well being check on the children. Deputies checked the residence and the children were fine.
6:20 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road, in Albany, for a 911 open line. Deputies spoke with people at the residence, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
7:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to ST RT 550, in Athens, in regards to a object vs vehicle accident. The caller advised a male was mowing the grass and a metal object ejected from the mower and struck his vehicle. The vehicle had minor damage, and both parties insurance information was obtained.
8:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller stated his ex-girlfriend called him and told him she was coming to his residence. The caller stated she moved out and he wants nothing to do with her. The caller was advised of his options.
10:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lavelle Road, in Athens, for a dispute. Deputies spoke to the caller, who stated that her husband shoved her off the bed. She advised that he was upset due to her saying that she had information on her phone of him cheating. She did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Both parties agreed to separate within the residence.
10:23 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of a 911 hang up call. Units arrived on scene and spoke with a female who stated that her child had her phone. The female indicated there was no emergency. Units resumed patrol.
11:29 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Republic Avenue, in Glouster, for a report of an inactive assault. Deputies went to a local business to meet with the complainant, and was unsuccessful in making contact with the complainant or was unable to locate the complainant. Units resumed patrol.
