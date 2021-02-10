Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 8
12:45 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm on S. High ST, in Glouster. Outside of structure was checked and no signs of entry or attempted entry were observed. A key-holder arrived on scene and a check of the interior of structure was performed. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:28 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a request for assistance from Nelsonville Police, for a male subject whom barricaded himself in the restroom of Speedway, in Nelsonville. Deputies responded and assisted NPD with removing the male from the restroom. Ultimately the male was transported to O'Bleness for medical treatment. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
9:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority, in reference to searching for a Shane Barnhart, who has a $250,000 bond warrant for failing to report to the jail. Deputies and APA Officers attempted to make contact at 2 different locations and had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
4:47 p.m., Athens —Deputies received a report of a suspicious male, looking into windows and dumpsters, on United Lane, in Athens. Deputies identified and spoke with the male on the side of U.S Route 50. The male advised that he was just going for a walk, and deputies did not find any evidence of criminal activity.
4:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to a theft of prescription medication complaint. The caller stated she had to go to Columbus for the day, when she returned home, several of her prescription mediations were missing. This case remains under investigation.
6:13 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy RD, in Sharpsburg, in regards to a noise complaint. The caller advised his neighbors were setting off some type of explosives and it is disrupting his livestock. Deputies made contact with several people at the suspected residence and they were advised to cease their actions.
7:28 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to the loud explosions, in Sharpsburg. The male was advised law enforcement had already made contact with the subjects and they were told to cease their actions. The caller also advised the subjects have been trespassing on his property and taking wood. The caller stated he wanted this information documented, and would obtain evidence as soon as possible for possible criminal charges.
8:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a potential protection order violation. It was found that the protection order was not yet in effect. A report was taken so that the Athens Municipal Court can be advised of a possible violation of terms of the subject's bond.
10:30 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Shade RD, in Guysville, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her husband was drunk and she wanted him out of the house. On scene, the caller advised that the husband had not been violent in any way, she just wanted him to leave because she was not happy with his behavior. Deputies advised that they could not remove the man simply for being drunk in his own house, if no other criminal element was present. The husband agreed to go to bed so there would be no further issues. Deputies instructed the wife to call back if the husband's demeanor changed, and additional action needed to be taken.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
4:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to 682 near The Ridges, in regards to a semi with several blown out tires. Athens City Police Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with getting the vehicle moved to a safe location until the driver could get new tires.
5:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens County Common Pleas Court, for an alarm. Once on scene, it was determined to be a false alarm.
6:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street, in Chauncey, for a suspicious person complainant. The caller stated that she saw three males walking down the street. She advised she believed the males were planning to break into her home. The caller did not have a description of the males. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. No further action was taken.
8:32 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Lake DR, in Trimble, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated she witnessed a female walking near the Trimble Kroger. Deputies located the described female, and a male walking along State Route 13. Both parties advised they were in a dispute with another family member, and took a walk from the residence to avoid any further issues.
9:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Subway, in Albany, for an alarm. While en-route deputies were advised to cancel, due to it being a false alarm.
