Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, June 11
1:27 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were patrolling New Marshfield when they observed a subject parked along the roadway that appeared to be slouched forward in the driver's seat. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was awake and alert. They advised that they were just parked there because they were texting on their phone because they did not get service at their residence. No criminal activity was apparent. With no assistance from the driver requested, deputies resumed patrol.
5:30 a.m., Albany — Deputies were called to McVey Road for a mental subject. The caller stated that a neighbor had shown up to her house and not making any sense. Athens County EMS checked the female and she refused to be transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Deputies gave the female a verbal trespass warning not to come back to the residence.
6:31 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to the North Plains area on a report of theft. The person wishing to file a report for theft was not the owner of the property. Deputies attempted contact at the residence where the property was alleged to be but no contact was made. The reporter was advised to contact the owner of the property so they could file a report on the missing items.
8:40 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a report of harassment on Gun Club Road. On arrival parties had left the area. Deputies spoke with a subject involved who was given information on acquiring a protection order. At this time no criminal charges are being pursued.
10:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road in reference to a catalytic converter being stolen. At this time the case is under investigation and there are suspects.
11:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 8 E. First Street for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with a female. Deputies advised that they were there to check on her and make sure she was doing alright. The female showed no signs of concerning behavior. No further action needed.
12:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Bassett House of an assault which took place involving two female residents. Deputies took a report and since the juvenile suspect is from Butler County, assault charges will be filed in Athens County and transferred to Butler County. Basset House was advised per Athens County Juvenile Court Intake that Butler County needed to be contacted to respond today and transport said juvenile back to Butler County.
12:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a resident of Radford Road who wished to report an ongoing neighbor dispute over water damage to her property. The resident is aware of this being a civil issue, but requested documentation of her call. The caller was advised that possibly the Athens Township Trustees could possibly give some insight into her situation, Athens Township Trustee Ted Linscott was contacted and advised of the situation and he stated he would make contact.
3:38 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a complaint about a male being passed out in his vehicle on Lightner Road, near Guysville. Deputies responded and patrolled the area without locating the individual.
4:10 p.m., Chauncey — Mark D. Young of Millfield, 35, was arrested in Chauncey, on felony warrants. The warrants were issued because Young was on an ankle monitor and refused to charge it and stay home as he was instructed to do several times.
8:14 P.M., Coolville — Deputies received a complaint of breaking and entering. Deputies spoke with the caller by phone. The caller reported that their storage unit in Coolville had been entered with items stolen. A report was taken and this case will be forwarded to Coolville Police Department.
8:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of someone actively causing damage to a vehicle. Shortly prior to deputy arrival, the complainant called again and advised that a response was no longer needed.
9:41 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Athens County Job & Family Services, on an activated alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and the building was found to be secure.
10:02 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a well-being check on a female that was reportedly wandering down the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone.
11:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of people having a large loud party in The Plains. On scene, deputies made contact with subjects sitting around a fire. No excessive noise was observed while deputies were in the area. The subjects advised they would keep the noise down. No further action needed at that time.
11:32 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road for a possible burglary in progress. The caller reported that his nephew lived above his garage. He advised that he did not think the nephew was home, but he could hear people inside. No one answered the door when he tried to knock to see if his nephew was there. On scene, deputies made contact with the nephew who was inside the apartment. No burglary had occurred. While speaking with parties on scene, it was determined that the nephew's friend, Dustin Dickerson, 34, had active warrants out of Nelsonville. Dickerson was transported to SEORJ without incident. No further action was needed.
11:45 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street on a report of a known male subject that kept trying to open a window to a residence because the caller would not let him in, and was outside for approximately 15-20 minutes asking to be let in. Dispatch advised the caller did not want the male there, and the male left while on the phone with dispatch. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled for the male and had no contact.
