Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Jan. 29
2:47 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Boyer RD, in Guysville, for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found that the female caller had already left the residence. While on scene, deputies observed drugs and drug paraphernalia through an open door. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies located and seized a large amount of narcotics, paraphernalia, and several firearms. Charges are pending.
6:53 p.m., Coolsville — Deputies spoke with a male on N Coolville Ridge RD, in regards to a theft of medication complaint. The male stated several of his medications were stolen when he went into town for a hot meal. This case remains under investigation.
2:35 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to N. Peach Ridge Road, in Athens, in reference to a property owner requesting that three vehicles on his rental property that had been abandoned by the former renters. Upon arrival, 4 hour Tow Tags were placed on the vehicles and no further actions were needed at this time.
1:38 p.m., Coolville – Deputies were dispatched to Four Mile Creek Rd, in Coolville, on a patrol request for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the described vehicle.
8:35 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Post Office, in Chauncey, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller advised a female was in the lobby of the post office. Deputies made contact with the female who advised she was gathering up her belongings, and getting warm. Nothing criminal was suspected, and the female was free to leave. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:10 p.m., Athens – Deputies received a report of an individual refusing to return his family member's cell phone. Deputies made contact with the individual, who turned over the phone. Deputies returned the phone to the complainant.
9:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by OSHP to respond to a traffic stop, on U.S Route 33. Deputies assisted while OSHP completed their investigation, before returning to patrol.
10:22 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, to assist EMS personnel with a combative patient. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted. Deputies followed EMS to the hospital with no further issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:24 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, in Athens, for an abandoned vehicle. Upon speaking with the caller, he advised that he did not wish to have the vehicle tagged at this time. He advised that if the vehicle was not removed the following day he would call back.
10:56 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Lowery RD, in Albany, in regards to a drug overdose. The caller advised a male had overdosed on narcotics. The male was transported to Obleness Hosptial for treatment.
Saturday, Jan. 30
12:57 a.m., Stewart – Deputies were dispatched to SR 329, in Stewart, on an active dispute. Deputies arrived on scene, spoke to the involved individuals and they agreed to separate for the remainder of the night, with an involved party gathering items and leaving the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:11 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Broad Street, in Glouster, to assist the Glouster Police Department on an assault. Deputies patrolled the area for the suspects, and was unsuccessful in locating. This case is pending with the Glouster Police Department. Units resumed patrol.
6:24 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious male loitering on the porch of a closed business. Deputies located and identified the male, who advised that he was just trying to get out of the cold wind for a minute. With no evidence of any criminal activity, deputies returned to patrol.
7:47 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Center ST, in Albany, in regards to a female who pressed her medical emergency button requesting law enforcement. The caller stated there were people outside of her apartment causing her to be in fear. Deputies did not observe any evidence of anyone being around her property. Deputies also spoke with the neighbors who also stated they had not heard anyone in the area. The caller's son called in stating his mother has been suffering from early stages of dementia. The caller refused to go to the hospital to be evaluated. The caller's son was advised to have her meet with her medical doctor.
3:01 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to S Plains RD, in The Plains, in regards to a juvenile issue. The caller advised her child was struck by the neighbors child. After speaking with all the parties, the children were involved in a mutual fight. The caller was advised of her options, and all parties were advised to leave each other alone, and stay on their own property.
4:24 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Hooper Ridge RD, in Millfield, in regards to a single vehicle crash. The driver stated his power steering malfunctioned, and he slowly wrecked his vehicle into some brush and a fence. The vehicle had minor damage, and the fence also sustained minor damage.
6:37 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to State Route 682, in The Plains, for a report of a vehicle following a female who was walking. Deputies found the vehicle and did not observe any criminal activity. Deputies also patrolled the area for the female who was walking. Deputies were unable to locate. Units resumed patrol.
10;42 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Conner Rd, in Nelsonville, on a parking complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and tagged the vehicle for removal. Deputies returned to patrol.
Sunday, Jan. 31
12:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol LN, in The Plains, for a third party complaint of a dispute. Upon making contact, the involved parties gave conflicting statements as to what took place. The involved female advised that she just wanted to leave the residence. Parties were separated.
3:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby RD, in Athens, for a report of residential care staff having utensils thrown at them and their car vandalized. The victims did not wish for any action to be taken by deputies, other than a report to be made documenting the damage to the car.
4:09 p.m., the Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, in regards to an assault complaint. The caller advised his friend had told him he was pushed to the ground, and his bicycle was thrown into the street. Deputies made contact with the victim who was highly intoxicated. The male stated he was accused of hitting on a neighbor's wife and assaulted her. Deputies made contact with the suspect who stated he did confront the other male about hitting on his wife, but no physical altercation occurred. At this time there is not sufficient evidence or witnesses of an assault. All parties were advised to leave each other alone.
9:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell ST, in The Plains, in regards to an intoxicated male with a weapon complaint. The caller advised a highly intoxicated male, was at her residence with a knife attempting to make entry. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the male fled on foot toward 682. The female did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but did not want the male to return to the property. The male was located and advised not to return. The male was also searched and no knife was located.
8:38 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to N Sixth ST, in Jacksonville, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller stated that she and her husband got into a verbal argument over a lighter. She advised the male left prior to law enforcement's arrival. Deputies advised the caller to call back in if the male returns and starts causing problems again. No further action was taken.
9:06 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Hawk RD, in New Marshfield, for a report of a prowler with a flashlight outside of a residence. Deputies did not find any footprints in the snow, when they checked the area where the caller believed they saw the light.
11:30 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Liberty ST, in Amesville, in reference to a male violating a protection order. After the first offense, units attempted to locate the male but while checking his residence he returned to the victims residence again. Units spent several hours attempting to find the suspect but his location was unknown. Two felony warrants have been requested for Michael Martin Jr. of Guysville.
12:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Marion Johnson Road, in Athens, in reference to a landlord reporting there tenant had his wife kicking the rental door. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with all parties involved and it was determined the soon to be ex-wife was confronting her husband and his girlfriend. The landlord requested that the wife be trespassed from the property, and a Trespass Complaint was completed and issued to the wife causing the disturbance.
7:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Tomoco Trailer Park, in The Plains, in reference to a possible intoxicated male walking around. Deputies patrolled and had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
1:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, in reference to a female subject advising that she believed her neighbors were out to get her, however there was no evidence to support the claims. The female requested a report be on file and no further actions were needed.
