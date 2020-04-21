Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, April 17
9:08 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report from the REACH Program School, Kimberly Road, in reference to a vehicle doing donuts and burnouts in their parking lot. The vehicle was silver, Nissan Titan, with a Don Wood front license plate. The staff asked that a report be on file. No further actions were needed at this time.
6:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft from a debit card. This case is under further investigation.
6:54 p.m., Stewart — Deputies took a report of identity theft. The victim advised that they wanted to have a report of the incident on file.
10:02 a.m., Athens — A caller reported she had mail stolen out of her mailbox on Peach Ridge Road. A report was taken and put on file.
11:59 a.m., Guysville — A caller reported having several appliances stolen from a rental residence on Glazier Road. A report was taken and put on file.
11:23 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Depot Street in the New Marshfield area, in reference to a parking complaint. Deputies made contact with the complainant and APD made contact with family members of the vehicle owner. He was advised that the vehicle would be towed within 4 hours if he did not remove it. No further actions were needed at this time.
8:06 p.m., The Plains— Deputies responded to Grant Street, in The Plains for a report of a breaking and entering complaint. Investigation is pending as photographic evidence is present. Case remains active.
11 58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a loud noise complaint. Deputies did not observe any loud noises. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspects and was unsuccessful in making contact. No further action taken.
Saturday, April 18
3:55 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of stolen license plates in York Township. No further action needed.
8:18 p.m., Alexander Township — Deputies responded to Alexander Township, for a report of a dispute. After deputies found the dispute to be purely verbal, one of the parties left the residence. No further action needed.
10:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to N. Plains Road, in The Plains, for an animal complaint. The caller stated that a neighbor’s dog has been barking throughout the night. Deputies made contact with the animal owner and advised them of the neighbors complaint. Units returned to patrol.
5:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for an alleged suicide attempt. The caller advised that her husband overdosed in an attempt to harm himself. On scene, deputies spoke to both parties. The wife said that the husband overdosed on allergy medicine. The husband stated that he had not, and was not suicidal. EMS arrived and checked the husband. It was determined that no additional medical treatment was needed. All units returned to patrol. No further action needed.
Sunday, April 19
2:05 a.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Hollister, in reference to a property damage compliant. A statement was taken from complainant and this matter is currently under investigation.
1:07 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue in the Chauncey area in reference to a patrol request. Caller advised of individual(s) in the area acting suspicious and possibly up to mischief. Area was patrolled with no contact made. No further action taken.
7:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a third party complaint of a dispute. Upon making contact the involved parties advised no physical violence occurred. Parties were separated. During a consent search of the male, suspected heroin was located. Charges are pending.
9:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Terrell Road, Athens, area in reference to a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the complainant who has been feuding with his neighbor over animals. The suspect neighbor had driven through the complainant’s yard with his vehicle. The suspect was issued a trespass complaint and possible charges will be pursued for criminal mischief. Case is currently under investigation.
5:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster, to speak with a complainant in reference to a criminal damaging complaint which occurred in Jacksonville. Deputies were advised that during a verbal dispute the complainants vehicle was damaged by another party. At this time, a report was requested but nothing else was requested to be pursued.
6:11 p.m., The Plains — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that somebody had attempted to enter his home while he was gone. He advised there was minor damage, however the suspect did not gain entry to his home.
3:42 p.m., Athens — A male contacted the Sheriff’s office, advising that an unknown male threatened him while he was on the bike path. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
12:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle, in The Plains. Caller reports a Smith and Wesson 380 with a laser was taken from his vehicle. Video of theft was taken and will be placed on Facebook for viewing. Assistance is requested in identification of the suspect.
12:19 p.m., Coolville — Deputies assisted the Coolville Police Department with a domestic dispute at a Main Street residence. The male was arrested on (2) warrants out of Washington County.
Monday, April 20
3:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street, in The Plains in reference to an individual attempting to enter vehicles. Deputies patrolled entire area and had no contact with the individual and observed nothing suspicious. Negative contact. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Friday, April 17
3:23 p.m. — Officers responded to the OU Credit Union on South Shafer Street in reference to a theft.
Sunday, April 19
12:35 p.m. — Officers arrested Brittney Stevens, of Logan, and cited her for shoplifting at Walmart. She was subsequently released.
2:57 p.m. — Officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on West Washington Street.
9:10 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifter. A report was taken.
10:06 p.m. — Officers responded to The Summit Apartments complex for a report of criminal damaging. A Jeep cloth rain cover was reported damaged.
Monday, April 20
3:15 a.m. — Officers responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for a trespassing complaint. James A. Norris, 40, of Logan, was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
5:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft complaint from the online reporting system. A 2016 Honda Accord remote keys and an emergency car kit were reported stolen from the parking lot of 366 Richland Ave., building 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.