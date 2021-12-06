Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Dec. 3
9:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on a female on Vore Ridge Road. On arrival, contact was made with the female, and everything was found to be okay.
10:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded The Plains for a call about a man attempting to break into a home. On scene, deputies could not find signs of a break in, but the caller was found to have some medical issues and was transported to O’Bleness hospital by ACEMS.
1:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Plains Road in The Plains in reference to a theft. The caller stated that someone had used their bank account info to buy food from a Subway restaurant in Michigan. The call is still under investigation, pending further information.
1:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a call reference a man running back and forth along the roadway in The Plains. While en route, deputies received another call stating the man got into a vehicle and left. No description of the vehicle was given. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the man.
3:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an assault on Stonybrook Drive, Athens. Charges for assault and intimidation, both felonies, are being requested in this matter.
4:24 p.m., Buchtel — The daughter of a resident in Buchtel called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on her father. A deputy was dispatched to the address given and spoke with the male. The deputy determined the male was not in any distress. The daughter was notified, and the deputy resumed patrol.
4:37 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to a residence on South Seventh Street in Jacksonville in reference to a trespassing complaint. On scene, units spoke with the caller, who advised that three juveniles had been trespassing on his land. Before clearing from the scene, the juveniles were advised that they are no longer allowed on that property.
5:03 p.m., Athens — A resident of Vore Ridge Road in Athens called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a dispute. When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with both parties involved. No criminal behavior was observed, and the two agreed to separate for the evening.
5:13 p.m., Athens — A caller from Hudnell Road in Athens stated that a vehicle had been parked in their driveway, and that they did not know who the vehicle belonged to. Deputies spoke with the caller and tagged the vehicle for removal via tow-truck.
6:31 p.m., Athens — A caller from Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that two females along the roadway were attempting to get her to stop her vehicle. A deputy patrolled the area but and did not observe the females in question.
6:42 p.m., Coolville — A resident of the Coolville area requested a deputy to patrol the area surrounding her residence. The female stated she had observed suspicious males walking around her property, looking at items near the home. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke with neighbors, then determined the suspicious males had left the area in an unknown direction.
7:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Long Run Road in Athens for a theft report. This matter is currently under investigation.
8:42 p.m., Athens — A caller from Salem Road in Athens called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that his adult daughter had started a verbal dispute in his residence. The male stated that when he contacted the sheriff’s office, his daughter had left on foot. Deputies arrived on scene but had negative contact with the female.
9:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies observed a man walking in the roadway on Vore Ridge Road, wearing dark clothing. When Deputies stopped to speak with him, he stated that he was looking for his missing canine. No further action was taken, and deputies resumed patrol.
9:30 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Subway in The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. On scene, deputies observed a male fleeing from the scene. After making contact with the male, it was confirmed that he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Charles Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
9:50 p.m., Chauncey — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active dispute in Chauncey. Deputies were dispatched to the area and spoke with a resident at the given location, who stated that there had been a verbal dispute over a vehicle that had been sold. The other party involved stated the same narrative. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening and no further action was taken.
10:30 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany for a report of a male screaming. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but were unable to locate the male. Units resumed patrol.
Saturday, Dec. 4
1:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Harner Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. The caller said he was in a dispute with his girlfriend when her friend got involved and assaulted him. The friend had already left the residence. The matter is under further investigation, pending contact with all parties.
4:52 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to West Belpre Pike, outside Coolville, for a report of domestic violence. When deputies arrived on scene, they were advised that the suspect had already fled the area. Due to probable cause indicating that a domestic violence act had occurred, the family was advised that criminal charges would be pending once contact was made with the suspect.
6:51 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany Arms Apartments in reference to a prowler. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the man. Patrol will continue in the area.
7:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Smith Street in Chauncey after receiving a call about a gun shot. The caller stated that a hunter was shooting at a deer and fired the gun in the direction of the village. ODNR advised that it is not illegal to fire a gun toward a house, as long as it does not hit the property. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the hunter.
7:40 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Harrison Street in Amesville for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, no emergency was located and no persons in the residence were found to have called 911. With no emergency found, deputies returned to patrol.
9:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to East First Street in The Plains for a well-being check of a male. Deputies contacted the male, who stated he was fine and needed no assistance.
11:54 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Swindell Road in Glouster for a possible protection order violation. On scene, deputies discovered that no protection order violation had occurred. After speaking with the caller, deputies returned to patrol.
12:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:24 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to SR 329, Stewart, in reference to a breaking and entering. On scene, deputies discovered that the home had been broken into, and the inside was damaged. At this time, it is unclear what was taken, and the case is still under investigation.
12:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road in Athens on a property retrieval of a truck where the caller had the proper documentation as legal owner of said truck. Deputies assisted in retrieving the vehicle and returned to patrol.
1:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, Athens, in response to a theft from a business. The caller stated that a mulch thrower, a wood cutter, and two lawn mowers had been stolen. The case is still under investigation.
4:01 p.m., Millfield — A caller from the Millfield area called to report an unresponsive male, who she believed was overdosing on narcotics. While deputies were en route to the location, the caller advised that the male had gained consciousness when administered NARCAN from a friend. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the male ran into the woods, stating to friends that he did not want to interact with the police. Deputies had negative contact with the male.
4:10 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Del Carbo Road in New Marshfield for a report of a subject who was allegedly hit with a crowbar. Upon arriving on scene, it was found all involved parties had fled prior to deputies’ arrival. The caller did not know who any of the subjects were, so deputies returned to patrol.
9:15 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that a male was behaving erratically. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and observed the male in question sitting on a curb near the residence of the call. The male was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for evaluation.
Sunday, Dec. 5
3:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a noise complaint. Once on scene, the caller indicated that the responsible individuals had left area just after she called in the complaint. The caller advised this is an ongoing problem in the area and requested additional patrol.
11:43 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a call reference to trash dumping on Washington Street in Albany. The incident was documented and forwarded for environmental review.
12:31 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a call reference a trespassing complaint on State Route 13, Chauncey. The trespassers property was taken down and removed.
1:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a call from a third-party advising that a woman’s purse was stolen while at the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains. While en route, the complainant called in again to inform deputies that the woman had gotten her purse back and did not wish to file a report.
2:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies assisted at a traffic stop with the Coolville Police Department for a female in need of assistance. Deputies assisted and transported the female to O’Blenness Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
3:04 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Bilzzard Lane, Albany, for a suspicious male. Upon making contact, the male was found to be sleeping in his vehicle and no criminal activity was observed.
3:12 p.m., Athens — An employee from PA’s Sure Stop in Athens called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an abandoned vehicle. An attempt to contact the vehicle owner was unsuccessful. The car was tagged with a notice that it would be towed if not moved.
3:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Jacksonville area for a suspicious male along the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
5:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female reference a domestic violence report. Deputies attempted to locate the male suspect at his residence but had negative contact. A warrant will be requested for the male regarding this incident.
10:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Della Drive in Athens for a well-being check. After speaking with the subject, they were transported to O’Bleness Hospital.
Monday, Dec. 6
12:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an attempted theft complaint and patrol request. The caller advised that he observed unknown individuals attempt to take items from his yard. The area was patrolled for a vehicle matching the given description, but no contact was made.
2:26 a.m., Nelsonville — While on patrol in Dover Township, deputies made contact with an individual driving the wrong way on US 33. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made. It was determined that this individual was lost and had been attempting to get back to his home in Morgan County for several hours. Multiple avenues were explored to get this individual returned safely home, and eventually a family member responded to scene and took custody.
2:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to North Longview Heights Road in Athens for an alarm activation. Once on scene, deputies checked the building and discovered an open door, but found nobody inside. One of the workers arrived on the scene and secured the building. Units resumed patrol.
