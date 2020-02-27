Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 25
2:30 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Railroad Street in reference to a suspicious activity complaint and patrol request. Deputies made contact with caller who reported hearing voices in the area, and asking for the area to be patrolled for people prowling around attempting to steal items. Had negative contact with anyone besides the caller. No further action taken.
2:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to State Route 682, for a male making suicidal threats. The caller stated that her boyfriend had been drinking and that he stated that he was going to kill himself and then took some prescription medication. The male was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for further evaluation. Units returned to patrol.
2:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Angel Ridge Road in reference to a prowler/trespasser complaint. Due to multiple calls for service OSP was requested to assist. As soon as Deputies were available, contact was made with the homeowner. It was confirmed that the area was secured and no further assistance was needed. No further action taken.
8:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Run Road for a report of a possible stolen vehicle that was located in a field. Deputies were advised that the vehicle was stolen out of Meigs County. The vehicle was towed by Meigs County. No further action taken.
4:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reference to what sounded like a subject having a mental health crisis. Deputies made contact and determined the subject needed to go seek further assistance at the hospital. EMS arrived on scene and took patient to ER. No further action taken.
4:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a request for a well being check on a person at a residence in Athens Township. Deputies attempted contact with the subject but did not get an answer at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:12 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Athens County Job and Family Services on State Route 13 for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and was unsuccessful in locating any person on the property.
Nelsonville Police Department
Sunday, Feb. 23
2:03 a.m. — Officers responded to an active dispute on Chestnut Street. Unable to locate.
3:41 a.m. — Officers noticed a broken window on a residence in the 100 block of West Washington Street. The door was boarded shut from the inside but the officers found another door to enter and check the house. Nobody was found inside.
4:12 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a business on Chestnut Street for a person trying to break in. The first responding officer had just driven past the business and returned. Unable to locate anyone.
4:21 a.m. — Officer observed a vehicle on Burr Oak Blvd that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit. While attempting to catch up to the vehicle the officer observed the driver making a U-turn. Cody Moore was cited for Driving Under Suspension and also arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was taken to SEORJ.
10:53 a.m. — Officer received a voicemail from a person who appeared to be wanting to cause self harm. It was determined this person is currently under medical observation at a facility for the condition she called about. The facility was updated about the call we received.
11:44 a.m. — Officer responded to a reported burglary at an apartment on West Columbus Street.
11:56 a.m. — A man reported he was performing a custody exchange at a business and expected the other party to show up driving under suspension. The officer did not witness the second party driving but did make them aware of the complaint and suggested having a licensed driver come pick them up.
1:19 p.m. — Officer responded to an apartment on South Harper Street when a resident heard what sounded like “a thump and a scream of pain” near her apartment. Officer checked the area, including talking with neighbors, and was unable to locate anyone in distress.
1:32 p.m. — Officer responded to a request for assistance from Hocking College Police while they were conducting a traffic stop.
3:20 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of theft from a motor vehicle on East Columbus Street.
3:37 p.m. — Officer responded to Elizabeth Street for a discarded needle. The needle was collected and disposed of properly.
3:52 p.m. — Officer responded to Polley Field for a report of juveniles vandalizing city property.
4:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person on Elm Rock Road.
5:00 p.m. — Officer responded to Grosvenor Street when a person reported a non-motorized scooter was left abandoned on their porch. The item was taken back to the police department.
5:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on the 100 block of West Canal Street. The resident stated they were attempting to call “411” and must have accidentally dialed “911.” ***As a reminder, should you accidentally dial 911, please stay on the line and explain what occurred to the dispatcher***
6:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a well-being check to an apartment complex on Route 691. The person they were checking on was taken into protective custody and transported to O’Bleness Hospital for an Emergency Pre-Screen.
6:34 p.m. — Officers responded to an apartment complex on Burr Oak Blvd. The caller advised her adult daughter was passed out on the bed after using narcotics. Upon arrival the daughter had left the apartment and the call was determined to be unfounded.
7:21 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street to a report of a person stealing a dog.
7:26 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on William Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found Sarah E. White to be driving under a license suspension. She was cited and the vehicle was towed.
8:52 p.m. — Officer responded to Back Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle with three males inside. Officer found a similar vehicle but not the one in question.
10:29 p.m. — Officer responded to an apartment complex on Burr Oak Blvd to assist the Athens County Sheriff’s Office with a report concerning an incident that had taken place in their jurisdiction.
10:54 p.m. — Officer responded to an apartment complex on Burr Oak Blvd for a report of suspicious people knocking on doors. Officers made contact with two individuals who stated they were waiting on a ride. Their ride showed up while the officers were still on scene.
11:49 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Canal Street for a light defect.
Monday, Feb. 24
12:29 a.m. — Officer made contact with the driver a vehicle at the Nelsonville Library. The driver advised he was tired and pulled over to nap.
12:40a.m. — Officers made contact with Dakota Sharon at the Nelsonville Library. He was arrested on outstanding warrants from Hocking County and transported to SEORJ
5:38 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer on Chestnut Street and warned for the trailer having defective lighting.
7:14 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding on West Washington Street coming from JLE Drive.
8:57 a.m. — Officer cited a vehicle parked in the 400 block of West Franklin Street for expired registration
10:50 a.m. — Officer took a theft report from a resident concerning credit card information being used.
10:59 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Canal Street for a vehicle defect.
11:43 a.m. — Officer cited a vehicle in the 400 block of Adams street for expired registration.
12:25 p.m. — Officer responded to a call of two suspicious males walking down Kontner Street heading toward the Public Square. Caller stated the males were pulling a wagon full of books. Unable to locate the males described.
12:31 p.m. — Officer cited a vehicle on Myers Street for expired registration.
12:28 p.m. — Officer cited another vehicle on Myers Street for expired registration.
12:57 p.m. — Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after a person called 911 to report a suicide. Officers spoke with the caller and learned this incident did not occur but the belief was due to an ongoing mental health issue that has resulted in similar calls in the past.
1:19 p.m. — Officer cited a vehicle in the 100 block of Fort Street for expired registration.
4:40p.m. — Officers assisted ACEMS in the 600 block of Chestnut Street.
5:43 p.m. — Officers attempted to make contact with a resident of Fairview Street on behalf of Coolville Police after they found his wallet.
6:38 p.m. — Officer made a traffic stop for speed on West Canal Street near Lake Hope Drive
6:58 p.m. — Officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle defect on West Canal Street.
7:06 p.m. — Officer made a traffic stop on East Canal Street for a vehicle defect.
8:55 p.m. — Officer took possession of a firearm left at a rental property on Chestnut Street after a previous tenant had left.
11:30 p.m. — Officer responded to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of Madison Street. Unable to hear any noise in the area to be able to determine the origin of the complaint.
11:42 p.m. — Officer responded to the 600 block of Chestnut Street to assist ACEMS.
