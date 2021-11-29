Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Nov. 25
12:07 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a loud noise complaint. Deputies did not make contact with suspect. As this is an ongoing neighbor disputed, a summons was requested to address the ongoing issue.
1:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a dispute. It was determined to be a verbal dispute only, and there had been no attempts or threats of physical violence. No further action taken.
2:00 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was contacted by O'Bleness Emergency Room on a report of a possible domestic violence. Units spoke with the involved parties, and during the course of the investigation, units could not find probable cause for a criminal charge. This incident will be documented. No further action taken at this time.
2:02 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a report of a male who was yelling in the woods. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated her adult son had taken off into the woods while yelling. Units attempted to locate the male in the area on foot but were unsuccessful in locating him. With no criminal activity observed, units cleared the scene.
3:53 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Back Street in Millfield for a report of domestic violence. Units arrived on scene and determined the physical altercation had occurred over ownership of a bag of potatoes. Dana Betts, age 43 of Millfield, was arrested for Domestic Violence and transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:30 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Allen Street in Glouster for a burglary in progress. The caller reported that he returned home and found an unknown woman exiting his house wearing clothes belonging to him and his son. The man then followed the woman to a neighbor's porch until deputies arrived and detained her. She stated she was under the influence of drugs, and entered the house after no one answered the door. Molly K. Cottrill was then placed under arrest for burglary and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
3:04 p.m., The Plains— Deputies responded to a residence on East Fourth Street in The Plains in reference to a trespass complaint. A report was taken of the incident.
4:02 p.m., Coolville — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active breaking an entering. When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with a female at the address given. The female was a resident of the property. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:19 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff's Office located Cody Perry, age 32 of New Marshfield. Perry was placed under arrest pursuant to active warrants from Adult Parole Authority, and active warrants out of West Virginia. Perry was transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
5:40 p.m., Athens — A resident of Salem Road in Athens called the Athens County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance for an active dispute. The caller stated that a female was acting aggressively and was unwelcome at their residence. Deputies responded to the given address and instructed the female to leave the property. No further incidents occurred, and the female complied with the deputies’ instructions.
7:20 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in New Marshfield for a wellbeing check. The female in question was confirmed to be safe.
8:19 p.m., Athens — A resident of Hoon Drive in Athens reported to the Athens County Sheriff's Office that someone had been in his home while he was away. The caller stated that items in his home were out of place but not missing.
9:41 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a residence on Stephenson Street in Buchtel after a caller advised that an elderly male had been knocking on multiple doors within the neighborhood. On scene, deputies spoke with the male, and also contacted the male's caretaker, who then arrived at the residence to look after the male for the remainder of the night. No further actions were taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
11:45 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eight Street in Jacksonville for a dispute. The caller stated that her son was highly intoxicated and was creating problems. When deputies arrived on the scene, the caller advised that her son had left prior to law enforcement arrival. She stated no physical violence occurred. Deputies informed the caller to call back if the male returned.
Friday, Nov. 26
10:21 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to Salem Road in Athens on a report of a male sitting along the roadway. While responding to the area, contact was made with the male who was now walking. The male stated that he was waiting for a ride that never showed up and was just walking to a nearby friends’ residence.
11:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains in response to a breaking and entering call. On scene, deputies gave two individuals trespass forms and made the individuals leave.
2:01 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a man in the Millfield area in reference to a trespass complaint. The report was taken over the phone, and the incident is being investigated.
2:08 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a request to assist Nelsonville Police with a dispute involving a man with a gun. While en route, Nelsonville units advised to cancel, and that that the matter was under their control. No additional response or assistance was needed at that time.
4:08 p.m., Nelsonville — A resident of Pancake Road in Nelsonville called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that he observed hunters walking near his residence. He requested a deputy patrol the area. A deputy patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious persons.
6:05 p.m., Guysville — Deputies spoke with a female via telephone regarding stolen credit card information. This matter is currently under investigation.
7:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Valero in The Plains in reference to a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:05 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Movies 10 for a complaint of some juveniles harassing a group of other juveniles. No threats or violence were reported. Deputies got the complainant in contact with a manager, who advised that she would address the situation.
10:40 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Swindell Road in Glouster due to the Glouster Police receiving a complaint of an underage party. Units were unable to locate and found this incident to be unfounded. Units resumed patrol.
11:42 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a report of possible sound of gunshots. Units met with a motorist and determined him to be broken down. It was also determined that his vehicle was backfiring. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
Saturday, Nov. 27
1:09 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute. Units made contact with two individuals, who denied being in a dispute. Deputies did not observe any evidence of a dispute while on scene. Units resumed patrol.
2:05 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of a fight. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated he had been assaulted by three individuals. Units spoke with all involved parties and determined than an altercation had occurred. Neither party wished to file criminal charges. All parties were separated. No further action taken.
8:17 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Allen Road in Glouster in response to domestic violence. On scene, deputies spoke with a woman who stated that her live-in partner attacked her. Deputies arrested the male without incident.
3:45 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence in Millfield for a report of an assault by a juvenile. This case is being sent to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office for juvenile charges.
6:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Campbell Road in Athens in reference to a trespassing complaint. Due to conflicting statements from the involved parties, the incident was determined to be unfounded.
7:21 p.m., Shade — Deputies spoke with a male via telephone in reference to an assault that had occurred while at a party. This matter is currently under investigation.
10:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to North Coolville Road for a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with all involved parties, where it was determined that the verbal dispute was over a juvenile not wanting to do his chores. All parties were separated, and no further action was needed.
Sunday, Nov. 28
8:51 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies met a woman at the Athens County Sheriff's Office in reference to domestic violence. Deputies attempted to make contact with the male, but received no answer at the door. The case is still under investigation.
9:53 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road in Coolville on a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that an involved male left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies spoke to the involved female, who advised the dispute was verbal only. With involved parties separated, deputies returned to patrol.
12:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an Athens residence in response to a man assaulting his family. On scene, deputies secured the man and transported him for evaluation.
12:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road in Athens for a well-being check of a female. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Coolville Ridge Road, Athens in response to sounds of gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to find anyone nearby. Deputies were asked to patrol the area in the evening for hunters.
1:48 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carr Road in Nelsonville in response to a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with two people who said that no threats of violence, or acts of violence occurred. Deputies stayed on the property until both parties separated.
4:53 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Family Dollar in Coolville on a report of a non-injury, hit-skip accident that occurred in the parking lot. A report was taken.
5:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Wolfe Bennett Road for a report of a possible trespasser. Prior to arrival, deputies were advised by the caller that they could cancel their response because the alleged trespasser was on public property.
8:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a report of property damage. A trespass warning was served to the suspect at the request of the property owner.
9:27 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains for two suspicious males at the Dollar General. Contact was made with the males, who were advised to complete their business at the store and leave the area.
9:52 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Connett Road in Nelsonville for an open 911 call. Dispatchers further advised that they heard sounds of heavy breathing. On scene, Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who advised that everything was okay, and that he was trying to get his new phone to work. Units then returned to patrol.
