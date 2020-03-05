Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, March 3
11:35, Chauncey — Deputies took a theft report in reference to a catalytic converter being cut off of a vehicle in the victim’s yard over the last week. The property owner wanted a report on file and had two suspects that have been near the vehicle. No further actions needed.
12:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the storage units on Connett Road. The deputy spoke to Melissa Gilkey of The Plains. She advised someone over the past few days had cut the locks and entered her unit. At this time she did not know what was taken. Deputy left her a statement form and advised her to look things over and get back with ASCO in a few days. The unit was packed full of items and was going to take sometime to see.
12:50 p.m., Athens — A deputy responded to the Canaanville area on a theft of vehicle tags. Owner stated the vehicle had been on the lot for approximately three weeks before noticing the plates were missing. A report was taken and tags were entered as stolen.
12:00 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Independent contact was made with both parties and was determined this incident was a verbal disagreement only. There were no allegations of threats, or any attempt of physical violence.
3:51 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street to assist EMS. Prior to arrival, EMS advised we could cancel response. Deputies attempted to contact on-site manager to assist in securing victims residence. No contact could be made so units returned to patrol.
3:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who stated it was only a verbal argument.
4:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male via phone in reference to retrieving property.
6:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street for a report of a protection order violation. Deputies went to an apartment to check for the suspect. Deputies checked the residence and did not find the suspect in the apartment. This call was unfounded.
8:25 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the female who stated she went to a near by residence to use the phone.
9:54 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brimstone Road. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any vehicles matching the caller’s description at that time.
11:57 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Millfield Road in reference to an activated alarm. The area around the residence was checked, along with all points of entry. Everything was found to be secure with no sign that there had been an attempt of forced entry. Return to patrol.
1:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Post Office in reference to a suspicious male subject in their building who was scared and shining lights at the camera. The male subject is known to have mental health issues. The US Postal Service did not wish to pursue any type of criminal charges and no further actions were needed.
2:50 p.m., Albany — A male contacted the Sheriff’s office advising that he believed he was a victim of a scam. He advised that he was having computer issues when he was contacted by who he thought was Microsoft. At some point during the conversation he gave the individual his credit card information. After the conversation was over the caller realized it was a potential scam, and canceled the transaction. He advised that he did not lose any money, but wanted a report on file.
3:29 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to the Amesville area where the caller advised that an unknown person had shot road signs in the area. Contact was made with the caller who advised that a week earlier somebody had shot two road signs late in the evening. He requested extra patrol of the area.
3:32 p.m., The Plains — Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. Upon making contact with the driver, it was learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest. The driver, Colten Thompson, 20, of Athens was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ.
3:53 p.m., Rainbow Lake — Deputies met with Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a male who had a warrant out of our county. Matthew Erwin, 47, of Middleport was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:38 p.m., Coolville — Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Main Street. Upon making contact with a passenger, he was identified as having an active warrant for his arrest. William Tippie, 50, of Coolville, was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ.
5:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in the Albany area where the caller advised there was an unknown male in his residence. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male who advised that he was inside the residence, but did not take anything. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the male was possibly suffering from a medical issue. ACEMS responded on the scene and later transported the male to the hospital. The caller did not wish to pursue criminal charges, and arrangements were made to have the male’s vehicle removed.
