Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Nov. 29
5:03 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster referencing a complaint of a suspicious vehicle fire. Deputies took an initial report and referred the matter to the Glouster Police Department.
11:15 a.m., Guysville — Scott Stepp, age 34, of Guysville was arrested and transported to the regional jail. Stepp was charged with Trespassing with additional charges pending. The Adult Parole Authority also placed a holder on Stepp.
1:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road in Albany and took a report of a theft from a toolbox on a trailer. The complainant advised his trailer jack, two chains, a four-ton come-along, one tie down, and a hitch were taken from the trailer. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
5:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her son, was out of control and causing problems at the residence. Deputies found probable cause to arrest the male. While deputies were attempting to place the male under arrest, the suspect assaulted a deputy. Justin Yeager, age 36, of Athens was arrested for obstructing official business. Further charges for resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, persistent disorderly conduct will be requested.
9:59 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Units were patrolling the area of Roy Avenue in The Plains and observed a suspicious male. Criminal indicators were observed with the male, who later attempted to flee from deputies on a bicycle. Deputies pursued, stopped and attempted to detain the male who resisted arrest. A taser was deployed to effect the arrest. Terran Kenneth Smith, age 37, of Athens was found to have an active Franklin County Nationwide Warrant, and was also found to be in possession of suspected heroin and suboxone. Smith was transported to SEORJ without further incident. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road regarding an individual prowling the area and scaring people. This appears to be an ongoing issue and was reported by another neighbor having a similar encounter. The identity of the male suspect involved is currently unknown. It was suggested that the surveillance cameras around the residence be updated and put into use to identify the individual. It was also suggested that trail cameras could be used to attempt identification of suspect. This matter is currently under investigation by ACSO.
9:41 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to the Buchtel Food Mart on a report of a counterfeit bill that was passed. Deputies arrived on scene and collected the counterfeit bill and a report was taken.
{span}11:23 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in Glouster for a report of a small child found walking on the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene, and the parent was later identified. Athens County Children Services was notified and an investigation is pending.{/span}
12:57 p.m., Coolville — Deputies located a disabled vehicle in the roadway near the Route 144 and Four-Mile Creek Road intersection. The vehicle was unoccupied and due to it being in the roadway, was towed.
4:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies were advised that Robert Kiser Jr., age 27, of Nelsonville was asked to leave a residence and was locked out from entering the home again. Kiser became irritated and attempted to kick down both front and back doors. Unsuccessful in his attempt, Kiser punched a rear window causing it to break. Kiser was arrested and charged with aggravated trespass and criminal damaging and transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a report of a burglary report. The complainant stated that someone had entered his residence and stole his medication and tools. This case remains under investigation.
Sunday, Dec. 1
2:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering of a storage unit. A small safe was taken from the storage unit. This case is currently under investigation.
10:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted Athens Police on a domestic dispute call that occurred in Athens city. The male suspect had fled the residence and was believed to be out in the county. Deputies patrolled the surrounding areas and were unable to locate him. This matter is currently being investigated by Athens City Police.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Nov. 30
9:52 a.m., University Estates Boulevard — APD responded to a theft from a vehicle that occurred overnight at 23 University Estates Blvd. A report was taken.
Sunday, Dec. 1
{span}1:13 p.m., Church Street — APD received a vandalism complaint at the Alpha Omicron Pi house. A report was taken. {/span}
{span}1:15 p.m., Richland Avenue — APD responded to 363 Richland Ave. for a grand theft from a motor vehicle that occurred overnight. A report was taken. {/span}
{span}2:02 p.m., University Estates Boulevard — APD took a report of a grand theft from a motor vehicle that occurred overnight near 25 University Estates Blvd. {/span}
{span}3:57 p.m., Mill Street — APD responded to 82 Mill St. for a report of criminal damaging. {/span}
{span}11:18 p.m., West State Street — APD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at 300 W. State St.{/span}
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Nov. 27
9:11 a.m., Convocation Center — Complainant reports a burglary in the area.
10:48 a.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:12 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Shadd A. King for driving under suspension.
11:15 a.m., Convocation Center — Canine deployment.
1:25 p.m., parking lot 54 — Drug paraphernalia (other than marijuana) marked for destruction.
Sunday, Dec. 1
6:41 p.m., Lincoln Hall — OUPD met with a complainant in reference to the misuse of a credit card.
