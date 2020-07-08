Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, July 7
12:05 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to Brimstone Road for a report of fireworks. The caller advised that someone was letting off fireworks in the area. While deputies were in route the caller called and advised that everyone had left the area. Deputies canceled the call and returned back to patrol.
1:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies were requested to assist the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in responding to a complaint at Dow Lake Campground area. While meeting with ODNR, contact was made at the Dow Lake Beach area and the individual in the vehicle were identified and checked for warrants. A verbal warning was given regarding being in the park after hours. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:26 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were called to Terrace Drive for a report of threats and harassment. The caller advised that his son had called and threatened to burn up his vehicle. The caller was advised to call back in if the son came to the property. Deputies attempted to make contact with the son at a possible location. Negative contact was made. Units returned to patrol.
2 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road in reference to an unknown disturbance or noise complaint. Area was patrolled, but no noise or disturbance was located. Complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:14 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to the Chauncey Marathon in reference to a private property damage report to a gas pump. Deputies arrived on the scene and took photos of the damaged gas pump. Deputies spoke with the caller who advised that a red semi-log truck struck a gas pump around 3 a.m. Estimated gas pump value $18,000 in damage. The case remains open pending investigation.
11:10 a.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Bethel Hill Road for a report of an active dispute. Deputies did not find that any violence had occurred, and one of the parties left the residence. No further action needed.
12:42 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road for a well-being check. A female called dispatch and advised that her brother is very depressed, and she is worried about his state of mind and health. Made contact with the brother who advised that he was feeling depressed due to losing his job. We asked if he felt like harming himself and he stated no. Stated that he made threats in the past to harm himself. We gave information on how to find employment. Upon leaving the residence we noticed a female pulling in the driveway. Spoke with the female she advised that she was the sister, she give us more information about the situation. We went back into the residence and gave him more information on how to find employment. He did not meet the criteria for a blue slip at this time. Case closed.
12:55 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to an open 911 line near the intersection of Alderman Road and Route 13. Workers from a local business were on scene and it was found one employee had accidentally used the emergency 911 button on his cell phone. Dispatch was advised and deputies returned to patrol duties.
1:15 p.m., Glouster – A delivery truck struck a overhead low hanging cable wire on Hooper Road causing a telephone pole to break and a power outage. The Glouster Volunteer Fire Department and utility companies were contacted to assist on the incident. No injuries were reported from the scene.
4:46 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, in regards to a juvenile complaint. The caller stated several juveniles were hitting rocks with baseball bats. Deputies made contact with the juveniles, and they stated they were hitting rocks, but not damaging any property. The juvenile had a small plastic bat, and no damaged property was reported.
5:39 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Baker Road in regards to gunshots in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any gunshots.
6:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 691 and Salem Road in regards to a 911 open line. Deputies made contact with a couple at the intersection, and they advised everything was OK, no dispute.
7:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Valero in The Plains, in regards to a male that threatened an employee. Deputies spoke with the employee, and he was advised of his options.
8:09 p.m., Rainbow Lake — Meigs County Sheriff's Office located a male with a warrant out of the Athens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies met with Meigs County deputies at the county line and transported the inmate to the regional jail.
8:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue for a trespass complaint. Upon making contact with the caller, he advised the male left after he gathered property that belonged to his girlfriend. The caller was advised if the male returns call back.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, July 7
9:04 a.m. — Officers responded 970 E. State St. for an unresponsive male. The subject was transported by the Athens County Emergency Medical Services to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Suspected methamphetamine and a black LG phone in a broken case were seized as evidence, in addition to a suspected broken marijuana pipe and suspected meth pipe.
5:42 p.m. — Officers responded to 14 First St. for a report of a broken protection order. A fight was reported as well, and a report was taken.
Athens City Fire Department
Tuesday, June 30
8:20 a.m. — Crews responded to Water Tower Drive for a lift assist with Athens County Emergency Medical Services at the cemetery. A stokes basket was provided and firefighters assisted in rescuing a woman who had broken her ankle down the river bank.
9:12 a.m. — Crews responded to the Menards on East State Street. A detector in the elevator control room was activated for no apparent reason. The system was reset.
4:18 p.m. — Crews responded to an accident at the Richland and Route 682 roundabout. The crews provided traffic control until the scene could be cleared.
7:44 p.m. — Crews were toned for a smoke alarm at 4 Banbury drive, which was immediately canceled.
9:51 p.m. — Crews were toned for a smoke alarm at 38 N. McKinley Ave., which was canceled as it was just burnt popcorn.
Saturday, July 4
2:23 a.m. — Crews responded to a pedestrian and car accident at 49 Stewart St. Firefighters found it was actually a victim falling out of the vehicle. CPR was conducted and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the scene.
6:27 a.m. — Crews responded back to 49 Stewart St. to clean up fluids from the earlier automobile accident. Blood and bodily fluids were washed from the roadway.
8:47 p.m. — Crews responded to Gamertsfelder Hall for a fire alarm. The alarm was coming from a maintenance room near the courtyard. It was a high heat detector.
Sunday, July 5
2:22 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at Ryors Hall on West Green. The hallway detector was alerting for no apparent reason.
5:39 p.m. — Crews responded to 743 E. State St. for a semi-truck "jack-knifed" around a pole with lines down. A fiber optic line was found sagging as the semi had caught and pulled them off the building. Caution tape was applied and the scene cleared.
8:43 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at 36 N. McKinley Ave. Water was flowing the second floor laundry room and set off the alarm.
