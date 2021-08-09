Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Aug. 6
9:11 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to SR 278 in Nelsonville for a domestic dispute. The caller explained her adult daughter was threatening to harm her and was breaking down her bedroom door. Once on scene, deputies spoke with both parties. Erica P. Derenburger was then charged with domestic violence and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to SR 550 Athens for a well being check. The caller reported that a neighbor had their car parked at the bottom of the driveway. The caller wanted a check because the last time the car was parked there, the neighbor had been in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Deputies made contact with the caller’s neighbor. She said the car was simply broken down. She advised that the boyfriend was actually incarcerated at that time, and she was completely fine.
12:47 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to SR 56, in New Marshfield in reference to a wellbeing check. The caller advised that he had noticed his employer sitting in a chair motionless after attempting to make contact with him. Deputies made contact with the reported male, who advised that he had just had a headache and that he was okay.
1:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to SR 691 in Nelsonville in reference to a trespassing complaint. On scene deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that she observed a father and his children swimming in a pond on their land. The caller filled out a trespass complaint form, which will be served to male when located.
2:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of an abandoned kayak on the caller’s property. The kayak owner was refusing to retrieve it. Deputies spoke with the kayak owner, who confirmed that they no longer wanted the kayak, and that the property owner was free to do with it what they please. No further assistance was requested.
3:55 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated she passed by a truck that had a bunch of tools in the bed of it. She advised the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and believed they might have stolen the tools. Deputies patrolled the area but could not locate the truck.
9:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of someone shining bright lights outside of a residence. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate.
9:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person walking up and down North Street in The Plains. During a patrol, no one was located.
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:26 a.m., Nelsonville — Nelsonville Police Department requested assistance for a suspected breaking and entering violation on Mill Street. On arrival, deputies assisted in detaining seven subjects and clearing the residence. After deputies provided assistance, they resumed patrol.
4:01 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of a trespassing issue. Units spoke with the homeowner who stated that a male was at the residence and they wished for him not to be there. Units then received another call on the same male who had left the complainant’s residence. The male was arrested and transported to SEORJ for public intoxication.
4:14 a.m., The Plains — A caller stated that an unconscious male was on the sidewalk of 682 near Johnson Road. When deputies arrived, they observed EMS speaking with a male matching the description provided by the caller. The male was highly intoxicated and placed under arrest. He was transported to SEORJ and issued a citation.
8:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a transport detail. Hopewell Mental Health requested transportation for one of their clients at a residential facility. Deputies transported the subject to O’Bleness Hospital without incident.
10:50 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to McDougal Road in Millfield for a domestic dispute. On scene, both parties claimed that the other person assaulted them first. Neither half had any marks or evidence to substantiate their claims. The male half agreed to leave the residence to avoid further conflict. Both subjects were warned that additional calls could result in additional action being taken against either or both parties.
12:02 p.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a well-being check. The caller was from Cuyahoga County and requested a check on her adult daughter because she had not answered her calls in two days. Deputies had negative contact at the residence.
1:01 p.m., Stewart —Deputies responded to Stewart for an abandoned vehicle on Fairfax Street blocking the entrance to the cemetery. Deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle to be an immediate roadway obstruction. Dispatch was able to make contact with the owners, who stated they were not able to come get it. The vehicle was then towed to be held at the owner’s expense.
2:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Hollister Avenue in Hollister in response to a property damage complaint. The caller stated he believed his neighbors had damaged his building in retaliation of an ongoing property dispute. A report was taken.
3:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Plains for a report of a theft of items from a storage unit. Evidence was collected, and this case is under further investigation.
8:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted Athens County Children’s Services with an emergency removal of children due to suspected child neglect.
8:38 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a call on Old SR 56 in New Marshfield. A caller advised that a fight had broken out between several people on the edge of the road and was still active. Deputies responded and made contact with two males that had visible injuries. The males stated that they had been in an altercation with neighbors and were attacked by multiple people with weapons. The other parties involved were outside of their residence and could be seen from the deputies location. When deputies spoke with the other parties, that also had visible injuries, they stated that they had been attacked by the two males across the street and were defending themselves. All parties involved were served citations for disorderly conduct by fighting. All parties refused medical treatment.
9:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Baker Road for a report of an assault. A female caller stated that her niece had been struck by the niece’s boyfriend. When deputies arrived, they observed the suspected male standing outside the residence. He stated he had accidentally struck his girlfriend while they were traveling in her vehicle. Deputies went inside the residence to speak to the female involved in the incident and she stated that he struck her in the ear while driving. The female also stated she did not wish to pursue charges but requested he leave the residence and did not want him to return. The male was issued a trespass complaint and instructed to stay away from the residence.
10:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Ames Township in reference to a stolen dog out of Gallia County. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, but nobody was home.
5:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to York Township in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, the juvenile female had already returned home. This matter will be handled by the juvenile’s parents.
Sunday, Aug. 8
5:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains for a report of a possible burglary in progress. Once on scene, deputies checked the exterior of the residence to include the doors and windows, but observed no signs of forced entry. A neighbor also stated that he did not hear any noises coming from outside of his residence.
8:28 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a dispute on Sycamore Street in Glouster. Prior to arrival, the caller stated that both subjects had left in separate vehicles. The male half was located in Glouster. He stated the argument was over him drinking the last bit of coffee at the home. The female was not located but was possibly heading to get a cup of coffee. No physical altercation was reported.
9:13 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a four wheeler found on McDougal Road. The caller observed the four wheeler down off the road in the woods, where it looked like it had been wrecked. She believed it was the one her neighbor had recently reported as stolen. The neighbor was notified and arrived on scene to confirm that it was their missing four wheeler. No further assistance was requested. The original investigating deputy was notified. This case is under further investigation.
12:08 p.m., Glouster — A deputy responded to a dispute on Sycamore Street in Glouster. A deputy spoke with both parties involved who stated it was only a verbal dispute. Both parties stated they were separating for the day.
2:02 p.m., Millfield — A deputy responded to a canine complaint on Truetown Road in Millfield. On arrival it was found that a canine had tangled himself up in his chain. The owner of the canine was advised and the dog was untangled by the owner.
3:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence in Trimble Township in reference to a runaway/unruly juvenile. The juvenile returned to the residence and was advised they would need to obey their parent’s wishes.
3:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a hit and run accident in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in The Plains. Deputies completed a report of the incident and located the suspect vehicle. A citation was issued for failing to stop after an accident.
4:53 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of trespassing and harassment from a resident in Trimble Township. Deputies spoke with the complainant in regards to the issue. Deputies attempted to speak with the subject harassing them but had negative contact at that time. This matter is currently under investigation.
6:32 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a dispute between mother and juvenile son at a business in Glouster. Deputies responded to scene and spoke with the mother whom was having issues with her son. The son has a multitude of mental health and developmental issues. The mother had arranged for the child to go a relative’s residence to resolve the situation for the time being.
7:11 p.m., Glouster — A caller in Glouster reported that their landlord locked them out of their house after they went to the hospital overnight. A relative of the caller was able to assist them with getting back into their home prior to deputy arrival. No further assistance was requested.
7:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of stolen items being listed on Facebook Marketplace. Deputies located the individual selling the items and returned the property to the rightful owner. This matter is currently under investigation.
7:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a dispute. Deputies were advised by the caller that they could cancel their response. Deputies met with both involved parties, and confirmed that no violence or threats of violence occurred.
11:26 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of telecommunications harassment from a resident of the village of Albany. The complainant was advised to block the suspect and a report was completed in case any further issues occurred.
