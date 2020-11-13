Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Nov. 12
1:36 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Hills Road for a report of property damage report. The complainant stated that her boyfriend had sliced her tires on her vehicle. The complainant stated that the suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. The complainant did not wish to make a statement nor wish to file criminal charges. Units resumed patrol.
9:35 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Glenn Ebon Road in reference to a male passed out in a vehicle. Once contact was made, the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs. However, a ride was called to pick him up since he was passed out/ asleep in his vehicle.
1:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Liars Corner Road in reference to a dispute between a mother and daughter. After speaking with both parties they were advised their situation was civil. No further action needed.
4 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the caller, he stated that his girlfriend was stopping him from bringing people over to him to help move his belongings. Deputies talked to the other party and advised her that she could not stop the caller from getting his belongings. No further action was taken.
10:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Kramer Lane on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the dispute to be verbal and the involved parties were separated for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:38 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to East Main Street for a complaint that some juveniles were making too much noise. After deputies were unable to locate any noise in the area, they were advised by the caller that the juveniles had left the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.