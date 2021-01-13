Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 11
1:51 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to a report of the sounds of an alarm at a business, in Chauncey. Deputies found the alarm to be sounding, but the building was secure. Dispatch contacted a keyholder and was advised it had been malfunctioning and they would respond to disable the alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:54 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business, in Albany. Deputies checked the business and found it to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:32 p.m., Coolville – Deputies took a report of a reckless driver, on Co Rd 56 on Brimstone Rd. The vehicle is a silver or gray car with temporary registration.
3:11 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Nelsonville in regards to a residential alarm. The alarm was accidental, nothing further was needed.
11:34 p.m., AThensA male individual came to the ACSO to report being assaulted earlier in the evening, by his roommate. A statement of the incident was taken, and this matter is under investigation by ACSO.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
2:32 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Chase Rd, in Albany, where the caller advised that someone had attempted to steal his residence. The caller left the area prior to deputies arrival and advised that he wanted the incident documented. Upon locating the vehicle, evidence was located that would indicate that somebody had attempted to steal the vehicle. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
10:06 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a dispute, on Campbell Rd, in Athens. Upon arriving, deputies spoke to the female who advised that she had a verbal dispute with her boyfriend. She advised that it was just an argument and he left prior to my arrival. There was no claims or evidence of any physical assault. No further action was needed.
10:12 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Pleasanton Rd, in Athens, in reference to a suspicious male walking. Deputies patrolled the area, with negative contact. OSP also patrolled the area with negative contact.
10:29 a.m., Sharpsburg – Deputies was dispatched to Joy Rd, in Sharpsburg, in reference to a dispute over guns. Deputies determine that this was a civil case and needed to be handled in a civil court. All parties were advised. Case closed.
1:10 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore St, in Chauncey, in regards to a dispute. Upon arriving, Deputies spoke to three females, who all advised there had been a verbal argument but nothing physical. No further action was needed.
1:39 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Mill Creek Rd, in Millfield, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller advised her push mower, car battery, and roto tiller were stolen from her property. This case remains under investigation.
2:07 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Rock Street, in Coolville, in regards to a well-being check. The caller stated that she wanted deputies to check on her daughter and make sure she was alright. Deputies spoke with the child’s grandparents, who advised the child is fine. No further action was taken.
4:11 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a well being check. The caller advised she was worried about an elderly female that is living alone and is known to wander around in the cold temperatures in shorts and a t-shirt. Deputies made contact with the female and she stated she was fine.
7:03 p.m., Athens – Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to harassment. She stated that her soon to be ex-husband has been harassing her. Deputies spoke with the husband. Deputies advised him to stop contacting the caller, he stated he understood. No further action was taken.
7:12 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Carl Drive, in The Plains, in regards to a phone scam. The caller stated he received a voice mail of suspicious activity related to his social security number. The caller was advised to contact the Social Security Administration and advise them of the situation.
7:14 p.m., Glouster – Deputies spoke with a male in Glouster, in regards to a theft complaint. The male stated while the vehicle was parked at a friend’s house his license plate was stolen from the vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
7:28 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, in regards to an assist tow agency with a repossession complaint. The caller advised he works with a tow agency and stated he had a court order to have law enforcement assist with towing a vehicle. After Deputies reviewed the court order, it did not state law enforcement was to stand by, or assist with obtaining the vehicle. The tow agency was advised of the civil process.
8:19 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 682, in Athens, in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the caller, He stated the other party left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. No further action was taken.
8:24 p.m., Athens– Deputies spoke with a male, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller advised a package was stolen from his front porch. This case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.