Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Sept. 10
11:31 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Pancake Road on a report of a theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
2:26 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Route 33 near Chauncey for an equipment violation. Deputies observed criminal behaviors and obtained consent to search the vehicle. Deputies located 20 THC cartridges for the use in a vape device, suspected as 85 percent liquid THC. The items were seized for testing and charges are expected.
Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Sept. 10
1:26 p.m., Adams Hall — Complainant reports item taken from her room.
5:10 p.m., parking lot 154 — Report taken reference vehicle property damage.
