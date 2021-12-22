Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Dec. 20
7:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Stonybrook Drive in Athens on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:53 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Sand Ridge Road in Guysville on a report from a property owner who stated that they have not been to the property in 10 years, and upon checking it today found a residence and a camper is now there. Upon arriving on scene, it was found the residence in question was not on the caller’s property, however the camper was. Arraignments were made for the camper to be removed and the caller was advised to speak to an attorney for further advice on the property as they still believe they own it.
11:01 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 682 in Athens in reference to a trespassing complaint. A caller advised that two males were sitting in a vehicle in his driveway, and he wanted them removed. On scene, deputies spoke with the two males in question, who advised that they had run out of fuel and coasted into the callers driveway. The caller then allowed the driver to use his fuel can, in which the two males then left the residence. No further actions were taken.
1:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male regarding stolen credit card information. This matter is currently under investigation.
4:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Shade and took a report of vandalism to a vehicle. No leads exist at this time.
4:41 p.m., Athens — A deputy was flagged down for a two-vehicle traffic accident on Richland Avenue. The deputy found that nobody was injured, and they held the scene until Athens City Police arrived to investigate the crash.
6:15 p.m., Millfield — The Sheriff's Office responded to Millfield for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the caller advised they had separated for the evening and advised they did not want deputies to make contact with the other party. No further action taken.
6:18 p.m., Coolville — A male that resides on Sawyers Run Road in Coolville advised that he believes he observed people with flashlights around his residence as he was leaving. Deputies patrolled the area on foot but did not make contact with anyone.
6:31 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Sawyers Run Road, Coolville, reported an incident of harassment. A report was taken.
8:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a suspicious parked vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
9:58 p.m., Glouster — A caller that resides on State Route 685 in Glouster advised that a male had parked his truck in his yard and was not moving. On scene, deputies spoke with the male, who advised that he had run out of fuel. The male then retrieved more fuel and left the property. Units returned to patrol.
10:38 p.m., Athens — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising her purse had been stolen. This matter is under investigation.
10:54 p.m., Athens Township — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a residence in Athens Township. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the person house sitting, who had accidentally set off the alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a loud music complaint. The area was patrolled but no loud music or other noise was observed.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
3:58 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Bern Township in reference to a dispute. Contact was made with all parties and it was determined that accounts of the incident were significantly different. Parties were separated and the incident was resolved for the evening. No further action taken.
2:33 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to a business in The Plains after a caller advised that somebody had put items into their dumpster. Upon arrival, contact was made with an employee who advised the incident happened over a week ago. She was advised that if this issue continues to call when they find the trash so a possible identification could be made from the items in the dumpster.
3:40 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Amesville for a 911 hang-up investigation. Deputies attempted contact at the residence but were unsuccessful. There were no signs of a disturbance at or around the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:34 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence in Glouster to notify a male that he needed to call his doctor back about an urgent medical issue. Deputies located the male and relayed the message to him.
5:25 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of fraud from a resident of Coolville. The caller stated that she sent money to an alleged company for a discount on services, but it turned out to be a fraudulent transaction. This matter is under investigation.
6:24 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of an adult male that has been missing for several weeks after leaving home to go to a job site. The male was entered as missing, and deputies are attempting to obtain further information from the company that the male may be employed by.
6:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of suspicious activity/thefts that have been occurring in the caller's home on Hebbardsville Road, Athens, for the past couple years. The caller wished to have documentation of what has been going on.
6:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Athens, for a report of a trash fire. No fires were located in the area.
7:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR 682, Athens, for a theft report. The caller stated that someone moved his scrap metal to another area of his property, then took some of the scrap from the property. This matter is under investigation.
8:51 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, for a well-being check on an elderly male who had stopped communicating with his family members. Deputies found the male to be okay, and that information was relayed to his family.
9:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, The Plains, for a report of a suspicious male messing with a window on a residence. Deputies did not locate anyone matching the male's description in the area, and they did not find any evidence of attempted entry into the residence.
10:44 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Chauncey Marathon to speak with a complainant in reference to a threatening incident that occurred on May Avenue in Chauncey. During the course of the investigation, units could not determine if this incident had occurred or not, due to conflicting stories from both sides. No further action taken.
