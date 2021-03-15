Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 12
9:22 a.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of threats and trespassing. This incident occurred over a canine.
10:59 a.m., Albany — A caller from Chase Rd, in Albany, reported a trailer stolen from his property on Pugh Rd. The caller stated he had actually found the trailer at a residence in Meigs County. After taking the report, contact was made with the Meigs County Sheriff’s, so they could assist in the recovery of the trailer.
12:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies discovered a cow in the roadway, while patrolling Blackburn Rd. While the deputy was attempting to determine who the owner was, the owner arrived to catch the cow.
1:47 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Rd, in Millfield, in reference to a possible missing 80 yr old male. Caller advised that a Laymond Pience, walked into Glouster, to go to the bank, should have been back and was not. Before deputies arrived in the area, the caller advised that Laymond was back home safe.
2:30 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to an abandoned house that a citizen advised there were juveniles inside of it, breaking windows. Upon arrival, Deputies found no subjects inside of the abandoned residence. No further actions were needed.
8:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carbaugh Rd, in Athens, in regards to a disorderly intoxicated male. The caller stated her son was drunk and broke her television. The caller stated she did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but did wish for her son to leave the residence for the evening. The male was given a ride to a friends house for the evening.
7:14 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to the SR-356, in New Marshfield, in reference to a male subject who was arguing and attempting to cause harm to household members. It was determined the male subject had not been taking his medication as prescribed and had been using methamphetamine’s. The male subject was transported to OBleness Memorial Hospital for a medical/mental evaluation Blue-Slip. No further actions were needed.
Saturday, March 13
1:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, on a report of an individual laying on the side of the road. Deputies responded and found the individual was having a medical emergency. Individual was transported by EMS for treatment.
9:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to assist the Chauncey-Dover Twp Fire Department, in reference to a fire burning near a tree line and supposedly burning meth lab supplies. Upon Deputies arrival, it was determined it was only wood. The fire department came to the scene to extinguish the fire. No further actions were needed.
12:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Roy Avenue, in The Plains, in reference to a dispute between neighbors. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the caller who advised the neighbor in the next building had been harassing them. The neighbor was uncooperative and refused to speak with Deputies. No further actions were needed.
7:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a patrol request. The caller stated two males were walking through people’s property. Deputies patrolled the are abut were unable to locate the individuals.
Sunday, March 14
12:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Happy Valley Trailer Park, for a loud music complaint. The caller reported excessively loud music, coming from a nearby trailer. Contact was made with the neighbor, who agreed to turn the music down for the evening. No further action needed.
1:04 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of telephone threats and harassment. The caller reported that a man had threatened him over a voice call over Facebook Messenger. Deputies then spoke to the other party, who denied making any threats. Both parties were advised to cease contact with one another, and both said they would do so. No further action needed at that time.
1:27 a.m., The Plains — While doing routine business check, an unsecured door was located at a local business. Building was check with no signs of entry located. An employee responded to the scene and secured the building.
3:58 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Franklin Ave, in Buchtel, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties, who advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence. Parties separated within the residence.
10:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by local fire departments, to assist in traffic control for a commercial fire, on Cannanville Hills Road, in Athens. No further actions were needed.
5:43 p.m., Coolville — Deputies and a Coolville PD Unit, responded to the report of an active dispute at a residence, in Carthage Twp. Made contact with everyone in the residence and confirmed there were no injuries. It was determined that the homeowner had permitted his adult son and family to move into the residence. For a multitude of reasons, this situation has created ongoing friction and this evening things erupted. No individual wished to make a statement regarding what had unfolded, and no individual expressed any desire to pursue criminal charges. Parties agreed to remain separate inside the residence for the remainder of the night. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hemlock RD, in The Plains, in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller stated a vehicle was parked at the residence next to his, but nobody currently lives at the property. The vehicle was not reported stolen, and the property owner has not called in to have it removed at this time.
2:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty RD, in Albany, in regards to a well being check for a mentally disturbed male. The caller stated her brother is living under a broken garage, burned down his house, and has numerous mental health issues. Deputies went to the residence but were unable to locate the male at that time.
4:13 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to State Route 681, in Albany, for a report of a property damage report. This case remains under investigation.
4:58 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook RD, in Albany, in regards to a loose dog complaint. The caller stated an aggressive dog charged at her dog on her property. Deputies made contact with the dog owner, and the dog was put inside. The owner was advised of Ohio dog laws, in regards to failure to confine or restrain. This case was also referred to the dog warden.
5:43 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road, in Millfield, in regards to suspicious activity. The caller stated multiple males were climbing in and out of a vehicle, acting suspicious. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. The caller advised the males left before law enforcement’s arrival. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. No further action was taken.
6:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to an iPad that was not returned. The caller stated that a male threatened to hold his property until he received his share of the callers stimulus check. The case is under investigation.
6:39 p.m., Deputies responded to May Avenue, in Chauncey, for a third-party report of a fight. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the residents. It was determined that a verbal argument had occurred but no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
6:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake RD, in Athens, in regards to a verbal dispute/criminal damaging complaint. The caller stated her step-daughter and her brother were in a verbal argument, and the step-daughter was asked to leave the residence. As the step-daughter was leaving, she struck the back windshield of the brother’s vehicle with a shovel, shattering it. The step-daughter was contacted and admitted to striking the vehicle with the shovel. Criminal charges for criminal damaging are pending.
9:09 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, for a suicide attempt. Deputies spoke with the male, who stated he took 15 Tylenol pills. The male advised he wanted to stop living. ACEMS transported the male to Obleness for an evaluation.
