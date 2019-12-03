Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Dec. 2
12:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle/person on Roy Avenue in The Plains. The vehicle had parked at the end of a street and the driver then retrieved a bicycle from the vehicle and left the area on the bike. The vehicle was logged at that time as suspicious in case any items in the area came up missing or damaged.
12:55 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a call regarding a 24-year-old male that left his mother residence in New Marshfield on foot and never showed up to his father's house. A BOLO was issued for the male and to check his well-being.
3:13 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to Houge Hollow Road for an agency assist. 911 received a call regarding a male who cut his hand with a machete. The male was transported to O'Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS for further medical treatment.
9 p.m., Athens — Deputies were advised that Meigs County Ohio State Patrol had arrested two individuals with active Athens County warrants. Deputies met with a trooper at the Athens/Meigs county line and took custody of the arrestees. Amber Nichols and Ryder Wehr, both age 27, of Athens were transported to SEORJ to be held until arraignment.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Dec. 2
10:03 a.m., off campus — Canine deployment.
12:03 p.m., Hoover House — Complainant reported his bicycle taken from the area.
1:02 p.m., general campus location — Complainant reported menacing behavior.
1:38 p.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.
