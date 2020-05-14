Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 13
2:25 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were called to Route 356 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle, and the vehicle came back to a known friend of the complainant. The complaint advised that the vehicle was fine he just wasn't aware of who the vehicle belonged to. No further action taken. Units returned to patrol.
11:42 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Road in reference to a well being check. Caller advised that she had texted and called him all day with no response. Met with male who advised that, "yeah I had my phone off; didn't want to talk to anyone." Everything was OK. Case closed.
12:13 p.m., Albany — Deputies did a well-being check on an elderly female in the Albany area. Once on scene, the alleged allegations were found to be false. No further action is required.
1:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of phone harassment, on Rainbow Lake Road. Caller stated harassment was with other family members. After speaking with caller she decided to block the family member by phone and not pursue the issue any further.
2:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a runaway juvenile report. Deputies began searching the immediate area, and when checking back at the initial residence the child had returned home. Units returned to patrol after speaking with the child and parent.
3:19 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road for an alarm. Once on scene it was found the alarm was false. Returned to patrol.
3:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Cross Street for a report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, Deputies located the male laying in a yard off the roadway. Deputies were able to wake the male who stated that he fell asleep. Upon further conversation, the male admitted to using narcotics prior. The male refused medical treatment and was cited for disorderly by intoxication. The male was transported to a residence.
7:23 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area for a report of a private property accident. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised that an unoccupied vehicle rolled across the roadway and collided with equipment. Photographs and a report was taken.
7:25 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were patrolling the Chauncey area and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 13 for a license plate offense. During the stop, it was found that nobody in the vehicle had a valid drivers license. A citation was issued to the driver for no drivers license and the expired registration. A licensed driver came and took possession of the vehicle.
8:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street and located a stolen bicycle reported stolen earlier in the shift. The bicycle was returned to its owner and charges are being pursued.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, May 14
5:57 a.m. — Officers responded to Applebees on East State due to a theft from a vehicle. About $500 of items and cash were reported stolen.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, May 13
2:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of loud music that was coming from the 800 block of either Poplar Street or Walnut Street. Officers checked the area and could not locate any noise.
11:45 a.m. — Officer had a vehicle towed from the 300 block of Fort Street. Based upon a complaint the vehicle had been previously marked and cited but had not moved.
12:45 p.m. — Officer responded to the 100 block of West Franklin Street for a report of children running through a neighbor’s yard and throwing sticks/rocks. The mother of the children was contacted and told the children were not be on the property.
2:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a third-party call about a dispute on the 700 block of Poplar Street. Officers spoke with three individuals who all stated with was just an argument and nothing physical took place.
3:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle being vandalized on East Columbus Street. The owner of the truck could not be located but statements from witnesses were taken should the owner of the truck want to pursue the matter.
4:20 p.m. — Officer on patrol observed a person driving his motor vehicle that the officer knew, from a previous call, had a suspended license. The officer stopped the vehicle and cited the driver, Chris Walker, for Driving Under Suspension. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
4:43 p.m. — Officer responded to the 400 block of West High Street concerning a possible dispute. Officers spoke with a male and his grandmother in the residence. Both stated nothing was wrong but did believe it was just the male listening to music that prompted the call.
7:26 p.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen bicycle from the 600 block of Poplar Street. ****As a reminder, please take the time to record all serial numbers of your belongings****
8:25 p.m. — Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for a reckless driver. The vehicle was not located.
9:00 p.m. — Officer took a spoke with a person about a male coming to her house and soliciting money from her daughter. This person also brought in a bicycle the person left on the property. (It was not the bicycle reported stolen at 7:26 p.m. unfortunately)
10:37 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a report of a TV and mini-fridge being stolen from a residence.
