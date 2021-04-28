Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, April 26
1:21 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer RD, in New Marshfield, for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised the dispute was only verbal. Parties agreed to separate inside the residence.
4:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem RD, in Athens, to assist EMS in reference to a drug possible overdose. Subject was transported to hospital for medical treatment and evaluation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens County Children's Services, for a report of a disorderly male. Nothing criminal was reported, and the male left the property. No further assistance was requested.
6:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute, that occurred at a residence on Rainbow Lake RD, in Athens, during the morning hours. The complainant advised her live in boyfriend had pushed her several times and at one point tackled her onto the bed. Nathan Myers age 35, was arrested for domestic violence and an active warrant from Gallia County. Myers was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
11:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Roy Ave, in The Plains, in reference to a overdose / possibly suicide attempt / violent individual. Deputies responded and upon arrival, EMS had subject in their care providing treatment. Subject was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, April 27
12:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Roy Ave, in The Plains, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon speaking with the involved parties, it was determined this was not a criminal issue. The alleged suspect independently agreed to leave in order to diffuse the situation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Smith Rd, in Athens, on a litter complaint. Made contact with the caller. There were no drug items located. The trash was picked up and the caller placed it with his trash.
11:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Peach Ridge Road, in Athens, in reference to a physical dispute between two male subjects. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with both male subjects and parties involved admitted to putting their hands on each other. Both parties and witnesses statements were gathered and both male subjects involved received citations for Disorderly Conduct. No further actions were needed.
5:42 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Circle Dr, in New Marshfield, in regards to a possible person in distress. The caller stated she could hear a male yell for help in the woods near her residence. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with several subjects that stated two dogs needed separated and no human dispute had occurred.
6:30 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a 911 hang up with a possible argument on the line. Deputies arrived at the suspected location and were unable to locate any dispute.
7:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric RD, in Athens, in regards to a protection order issue. The caller stated she was just granted a protection order today against her now ex-boyfriend. The caller stated she just got to her residence, and the male is there gathering his belongings. Deputies spoke with the male who had not yet been served with the order. The male was verbally served with the protection order, gathered some belongings, and left the residence without incident.
8:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to threatening messages he received from a co-worker that had been fired. The caller wanted the information documented incase future issues arise.
8:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle in the driveway to a residence in Nelsonville. Deputies responded to scene and spoke with the complainant. The car had been drug there by another vehicle and left in the driveway. Deputies checked the registration of the vehicle but no information could be located through LEADS at that time. The vehicle was tagged so it could be removed by the property owner after 4 hours. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Beckler RD, in New Marshfield. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female resident, whom stated she had been in a dispute with her husband. The husband left prior to deputies arrival. The female had no reported injuries at that time and did not wish to pursue any charges. Deputies patrolled the area for the husband as he was allegedly highly intoxicated. Deputies did not locate the husband at that time. No further action was taken.
11:11 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Dogwood Ridge RD, in Nelsonville, in reference to a dispute. This was determined to be a civil matter. Parties agreed to terms for remedying the issue tomorrow morning. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:15 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington RD, in Albany, for a possible overdose. A store employee reported someone was stumbling in the parking lot and then unresponsive in a vehicle. EMS arrived on scene and advised that the subject then drove off. Store employee said it was probably to an apartment on the next street over, as they knew the individual. Deputies then located the subject, standing outside their apartment using a cell phone. The subject was speaking clearly and stated that they were fine. No medical treatment was requested. The subject advised it was medication related, and said they would be inside for the remainder of the evening. With no direct criminal indicators present, Deputies resumed patrol.
