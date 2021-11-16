Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Nov. 15
2:52 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business in Albany. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the premises, and everything appeared secured at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:24 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a missing juvenile. Deputies made contact with the mother of the missing juvenile and learned that the juvenile was next door. Juvenile was located and escorted home.
10:26 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Marion Johnson Road on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties and received conflicting statements. The dispute was found to be verbal only and neither wished to leave the residence, but they agreed to stay separated within the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:23 p.m., Albany — Deputies were requested to patrol Enlow Road in Albany in reference to a caller stating that there was a cow close to the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the cow.
3:41 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains for report of an assault. Upon arrival, the complainant and the victim advised they did not wish to pursue criminal charges. The caller was advised if the suspect returns to call back and they would be served a trespass complaint.
4:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to U.S Route 33 near Pleasanton Road for a report of a vehicle traveling very slowly. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
7:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hoover Road for a report of a stray dog in the roadway. Deputies found that the dog didn't have a collar, and they transported the dog to the Athens County Dog Shelter.
9:37 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of shoplifting from a business in Chauncey by an individual that frequents that location. The employee advised that they would call to have the suspect trespassed from the property if they return.
10:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a vehicle stopping at mailboxes late at night. Deputies were unable to locate any vehicles in the area.
11:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township in reference to a reported domestic disturbance They spoke with the female and male present, and neither had visible injury. Both indicated this was a verbal argument only and there had been no violence or threats of violence.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
1:15 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a report of a disturbance at a residence. Deputies made contact with the involved parties and determined this was a verbal dispute only. It was learned that the male involved party had multiple active felony warrants, so he was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:02 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies responded to a residence in Waterloo Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. The area was patrolled but nothing was observed that was deemed suspicious or out of the ordinary. Additional patrol of area was requested.
5:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. The caller indicated that as far as he knew nothing had been stolen, and he did not wish to make a written complaint but requested additional patrol in area. I patrolled the area and attempted to locate a vehicle matching the description but was not able to do so.
10:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Coventry Lane in Athens on a report of an AEP contractor cutting trees that were not supposed be cut. It was determined the call was in the City of Athens and transferred to Athens Police Department.
12:07 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Old SR 78 in Glouster on a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual to be checked and everything was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to East First Street in The Plains on a well-being check of an elderly male. Deputies arrived on scene and had no contact with the individual. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:32 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street in New Marshfield on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:09 p.m., Athens — A caller in Athens Township reported that he suspected his neighbors of burning some wood items that were on his property. The caller advised that he would request a trespass warning if he observes his neighbors on his property.
4:23 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for an animal complaint. The caller stated that a dog on the property bit an individual and has a history of being aggressive. This case will be forwarded to the Athens County Dog Warden.
4:23 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens County Dog Shelter on a well-being check of a male that was there. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male, who was having some medical issues, however, did not want any treatment as he was seen at the hospital earlier in the day. No other issues were found and the male left. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road in Athens for a report of a death. Deputies took a report of the death, which appeared to be of natural causes.
5:22 p.m., Coolville — The Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Coolville where the caller advised that somebody had caused damage to a residence that he watches. Upon arrival, minor damage was located to the door jam on the residence and the garage. Upon further inspection, it was not believed that entry was made into the structures.
5:36 p.m., Shade — Deputies were dispatched to Shade for an unruly juvenile. While en route, the guardian called back stating the juvenile was compliant and no further response was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:19 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a complaint of a disorderly male on the caller's property. The caller wished to have a report of the incident on file.
