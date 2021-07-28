Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, July 26
1:00 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received report of a possible drug overdose at an apartment in The Plains. ACEMS arrived on scene and provided treatment to the male patient whom was awake and alert at that time. The male was transported to O’Bleness ER for treatment.
1:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to suspicious activity and a possible attempted theft. Deputies made contact with caller and viewed video of the incident. The area was patrolled both on foot and in the cruiser to attempt to locate the suspect.
8:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Long Run Road on a possible drug overdose. Upon arriving on scene it was found to not be a drug overdose.
9:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Simms Road on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies found the residence secure.
10:02 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Huckleberry Road on a request of a well being check. Prior to deputies arriving on scene the caller made contact with the person to be checked on, and everything was found to be fine.
11:11 a.m., Albany — A resident of Hamill Road reported an incident of threats and harassment. A report was filed.
11:34 a.m., The Plains — A well being check was requested on an individual based off text messages that had been sent. Deputies attempted to locate the individual at several locations and had no contact.
11:41 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Dowler Ridge Road on a property dispute. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke to the caller and it was found the other individual involved had left prior to our arrival. Deputies spoke to the caller and determined the dispute was civil in nature.
11:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were asked to respond to State Route 78 for a well-being check after the caller heard a dispute at another residence, however the residence was found to be in Morgan County.
7:45 p.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jacksonville for a reckless driver complaint. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
11:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. The area was patrolled by deputies and OSP units. No contact was made with persons or circumstances that were suspicious.
Tuesday, July 27
12:57 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield. A male called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report he was in a dispute with his girlfriend. When deputies arrived they spoke with the male. He stated his girlfriend had left the residence prior to the deputies arrival. He informed deputies that he had been in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, and they agreed to separate for the evening.
1:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Canaan Township in reference to a domestic dispute. This matter is currently an active case under investigation by ACSO.
4:13 a.m., Glouster — A third party complainant advised the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that an active verbal dispute was taking place on Spring Street in Glouster. When deputies arrived to the location they spoke with all subjects in question. Both stated they were fine but had been in an argument. No criminal activity was observed.
3:05 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Haga Ridge Road in Stewart for a well-being check. The caller stated a male contacted her and made threats to kill himself. Deputies spoke with the male, who said he was upset that his doctor would not prescribe him a low dosage of medication for his arthritis. Deputies asked the male if he made any threats to kill himself and he stated no. The male did not meet the criteria to be blue slipped at this time. Deputies did inform the male if he needed assistance to call the Sheriff’s Office.
7:45 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Jacksonville VFD in reference to an incident that occurred earlier in the evening when Jacksonville VFD Units responded to an emergency scene on Taylor Ridge Road. Statements were collected from VFD Units present at the station regarding this incident. Statement forms were left for multiple VFD Units who had been on scene and observed this incident, but had went home for the night. Those individuals will complete statements and they will be returned to ACSO in the coming days. This matter is currently an active case that is under investigation by ACSO.
9:20 p.m., Buchtel — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 78 in Buchtel for a report of a loud-music complaint. Units patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area and did not observe any loud music.
11:20 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on Elm Rock in Nelsonville. While units were enroute, the complainant stated that units could cancel.
