Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, May 26
8:36 a.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen cell phone from a customer at Walmart.
Friday, May 29
7:48 p.m. — Officers responded to 59 S. Shafer Street for a disturbance. Herman Dalton, 34, of Athens, was arrested for domestic violence.
Saturday, May 30
12:33 a.m. — Officers responded to Carriage Hill Drive for a roobbery. Items reported stolen included an LG smart phone, a smart tablet, a surgical mask, and an EBT card.
1:01 a.m. — Officers took a report of two vehicles entered overnight on West Union Street.
10:53 a.m. — Officers received a report from Shyler Switzer of Old Peach Road that items were taken from his vehicle overnight.
12:03 p.m. — Trent Miducki, of Rufus Street, reported his license plate was stolen. The Ohio plate number is HGH1904.
2:25 p.m. — Officers took a report of a breaking and entering at 460 Richland Avenue, Cuckler Insurance. An investigation is pending.
2:57 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. Amber Degarmore, 24, of Glouster, was charged for theft and released.
11:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Carriage Hill Drive for a threat of domestic violence. Mathew Burleigh, of Millfield, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He was set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on June 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 31
3:30 a.m. — Officers responded to Goodwill on Columbus Roa, where Randy Hine, 43, of Logan, was arrested on a Hocking County warrant for failure to appear for a court date. He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 29
11:23 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to 14084 Route 329 for a stolen vehicle report. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who advised that her vehicle was stolen. The complainant advised that she had bought a vehicle from a male and that the vehicle had broken down after leaving his residence. The complainant advised that the vehicle broke down on the side of Route 550. The male had it towed to his place for safekeeping until she could retrieve the vehicle. The complainant advised that the vehicle was missing from the male's driveway. The complainant advised the male will not reply to any of her messages. The complainant showed deputies the title to the car which was in her name. Deputies obtained a description of the vehicle and patrolled the area for it with negative contact. The case remains open.
9:10 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691, in reference to a verbal dispute. Parties had separated before a unit arrived on scene to let the situation calm down. No further action needed.
10:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hooper Road to pick up a syringe that was found by a mailbox.
11:41 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue for a dispute. Once on scene the matter was settled.
12:40 p.m., Glouster — A Trimble Township Trustee reported an illegal burial of an urn at a cemetery in Trimble Township. Contact was made with the involved parties who stated they weren't aware of an additional process since they had already purchased the lot and put a headstone on it. The trustee and the involved party had contact and worked the situation out.
3:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bates Road for camper tires being damaged. The caller stated that his camper tires had been sliced and believes he knew who done it. Upon arrival, deputies observed the damages but deemed there was no evidence against any suspects. The caller was advised to call his insurance company and let us know if he needed anything further.
8:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Peach Ridge Road for a property damage complaint. The caller stated they had multiple trees cut down on their property. Deputies responded and a report was made.
11:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road for a report of a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the person who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
11:53 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road for an active dispute. The caller stated he was attempting to retrieve property from his residence and a roommate assaulted him. On scene, deputies spoke to both parties. It was determined that the dispute was over civil matters. No physical evidence of injury or any assault could be observed. Neighbors reported hearing shouting but observed no physical violence. The complainant gathered his items and agreed to leave the residence. No further action was needed.
11:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, near Route 13, for a report of a female who needed assistance from the police. Deputies spoke with the female and observed the female was intoxicated. The female stated that she was in a dispute with her boyfriend that occurred in the city limits of Athens. Athens Police Department arrived on scene and the female did not wish to make a statement on what happened. A sober family member was requested to the scene to pick up the female due to her level of intoxication. No further action taken.
11:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised of a warrant for a Aaron Stover, who was charged with domestic violence from the night before. Caller advised that he was at his residence on Concord Church Road. Deputies arrived and Stover was taken into custody. Stover was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Saturday, May 30
2:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for are a report of an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found all doors secured. No further action taken.
4:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies recovered an abandoned bicycle in The Plains. The bicycle is a silver and blue Murray mountain bike.
5:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies took possession of mail that was scattered along Selby Road. The mail was returned to its intended recipient.
5:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to an intoxicated male urinating on the sidewalk. The male was highly intoxicated, and transported to O'Bleness Hospital. While at the hospital the male assaulted a hospital staff member. The male was arrested, charged with assault, and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
11:17 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street to assist Glouster PD dealing with a domestic dispute. Observed no visible physical injury to either party, and was not advised of any threats or attempts of physical harm by either party. It was determined to be just a verbal dispute between spouses. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road for a report of tenants parking in the yard against the landlord's wishes. The landlord was advised that the problem was a civil matter that can be pursued in court.
Sunday, May 31
1:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a disturbance in The Plains. Located male and female involved in a verbal dispute at a residence on North Plains Road. Couple agreed the male half would leave for the rest of the night. No indication of visible physical injury observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:18 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in regards to a 911 hangup. After speaking with the female, it was determined to be an accidental dial. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:59 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a business alarm. Deputies searched the building and everything was OK. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains where the female advised that two individuals were attempting to enter her residence. Upon arrival, the individuals had left. While speaking with the caller, she advised that a female was attempting to enter her residence. Contact was also made with a male and several other people on scene who gave conflicting statements as to what took place. All parties were advised to not have contact with each other.
7:15 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey area for sounds of gunshots. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:57 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to The Plains area where the caller advised they believed their camper was broken into. Upon arrival the caller was not on scene, but a family member was. The camper did not appear to be tampered with. Contact information was left for the caller and advised to contact the responding deputy if they noticed anything missing.
8:04 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of the sound of gunshots in the village. Deputies patrolled the area, and were unable to see or hear anyone shooting.
6:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a report of an active dispute on the roadway. Deputies made contact with one of the involved parties, and deputies found that property damage to a vehicle did occur. Deputies are following up on this case.
9:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stagecoach Road for a report of a well-being check. The complainant stated a male at this location was showing signs of hallucinations. Deputies spoke with the father who stated that everything was fine and if he needed any further assistance from our office, he would contact us. No further action taken.
10:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a report of threats and harassment complaint. The complainant stated that his son had made threats to kill him over the phone. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges and only wished for this incident to be documented. No further action taken.
11:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Mush Run Road in reference to a theft complaint. Made contact with female caller who indicated that her boyfriend had taken items belonging to her and she wanted them returned. She did not want to make a written or verbal statement, just the items returned. Attempted to contact the male, but deputies were unable to locate him. Female also inquired about how to get a restraining order and deputies provided her with said information. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:38 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Township Road 119 in the Coolville area. On arrival contact was made with the owner who stated it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:58 p.m., Athens — A deputy spoke with a Athens residence by phone in reference to a unauthorized use of a debit card. A report was taken on the incident and is pending investigation.
Monday, June 1
2:07 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Monroe Street for a report of suspicious persons. The complainant stated that he observed individuals attempting to break into his neighbors building. The complainant stated that the individuals were chased off and no signs of forced entry were observed. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any persons.
2:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
3:51 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Go Mart gas station for a report of a male who stating he was "hitch hiking" and was picked up by an unknown male. The complainant stated that he felt unconformable while being in the car, then the complainant hung up the phone. Deputies were not given a vehicle description nor a name from the complainant. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate the person. No further action taken.
5:20 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by the Nelsonville Police Department to make contact with a residence on Perry Road, in Albany, to obtain information. Deputies obtained the information. No further action taken.
