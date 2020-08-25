Athens City Police Department
Sunday, Aug. 23
7:51 a.m. – APD responded to Walmart due to a theft complaint. Joan Kleiner of Nelsonville, was arrested, charged with theft and released from the scene. A report was filed.
4:14 p.m. – APD responded to a theft report on E. State Street. A report was filed.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Aug. 22
3:40 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were called to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, for a report of a domestic violence. The caller could hear the neighbors arguing. Deputies checked the residence but could not hear any arguing or any type of dispute occurring. Units returned to patrol.
5:27 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies were called to Old State Route 56, in New Marshfield, for a report of a prowler. The caller advised that it appeared to be a female looking around an abandoned trailer. Deputies made contact with the female who advised that she was attempting to talk to a friend in regards to getting a ride to another friend’s house. Units returned to patrol.
10:07 a.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road, in Millfield, in reference to a verbal dispute between a mother and her adult daughter. The daughter was refusing to hand over her mother’s vehicle keys and left on foot prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies patrolled the area and made contact with the daughter who turned the key over. The key was returned to the mother and no further actions were needed.
12:56 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies took a report of the theft of a catalytic converter cut off of the complainant’s vehicle while he was walking on the bike path on 8/20/2020. The complainant advised he was gone for about an hour and a half prior to returning. A report number was given to the complainant and the case is under investigation.
6:02 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Fady Rd, in the Hollister area, to do a well-being check. Once on scene, contact was made with the person in question and all was found to be well. No further action needed.
6:08 p.m., Glouster – A female called into the Sheriff’s Office, to report her vehicle was taken by her daughter on 8-21-20 just to be moved on the property. The caller learned her daughter had taken her vehicle into The Plains, and ended up in a high-speed pursuit with the Sheriff’s Office that evening. The caller stated she wanted to press charges for her daughter taking her vehicle off the property without permission. Charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle are pending, and the vehicle is in the process of being returned to the caller.8:58 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Lee Township, for a report of a theft. This case is pending further investigation.
8:35 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies responded to 7th Street, in Jacksonville, in regards to an attempt to locate. Deputies made contact with a male who had a warrant for domestic violence. The male was transported to the Regional Jail.9:06 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a suspicious male near Subway. Deputies made contact with the male, and he advised he would leave the area and go to his residence. The male was not found to be doing anything illegal, and was compliant during conversation with law enforcement.
9:14 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to the area of Poston Road, and Industrial Road, in regards to a caller stating he witnessed several males with firearms possible poaching in the area. There was no description of the vehicle, and no description of the males. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.
10:53 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to N. Plains RD, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic dispute. The caller advised that his wife was attempting to enter his vehicle. The caller advised that he had left the area. Deputies made contact with the female and she advised that she did not need any assistance. Units returned to patrol.
Friday, Aug. 21
9:01 a.m. New Marshfield – Deputies took a report of a theft of a trash can that was taken from his driveway sometime during the early morning hours. Male advised it was a roughneck Hefty garbage can. Advised that he was going to look in the area of New Marshfield, advised he found the trash can, and took the trash can back to his house, and confirmed that his trash was still inside of the trash can. Property was returned to the owner. No further actions were needed.
12:53 a.m. – Deputies took a report of threatening phone calls. No crime was reported, however the complainant wished to have a report on file just in case there are further issues.1:53 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a fight in an alley off of N. Plains Rd, in The Plains. Contact was made with one involved party who stated he was aggressively approached by a person after asking them to quiet down so he punched him a couple of times. Contact was attempted with the other party but he would not answer his door. No further action at this time.
2 p.m. Millfield – Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from SR. 13. With help from the Nelsonville Police Department, that vehicle was located and returned to the owner.1:13 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Center St, in Athens off of SR. 550, for a dispute. Once on scene the male involved was issued a trespass complaint and was told not to return to the property.2:36 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, in regards to a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the male who stated that he was fine.
3:28 p.m., Millfield – Deputies spoke with a male over the phone in regards to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The Male stated he let a friend borrow his vehicle, and he hasn’t returned it yet. The male called back in and stated that he located his vehicle.3:47 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies took a theft report from a complainant who stated that her Catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle from a pull off on Elm Rock Road, in Nelsonville. This case remains under investigation.
3:40 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Old US 33, near Robinson Road, in Athens, for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel. Deputies made contact with the male who was passed out. Deputies spoke with the male who stated he pulled off the road to take a nap. Deputies did observe drug indicators that could have been present inside the vehicle. Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle. Deputies did find items used for drug use. Deputies collected those items to be sent to the lab for testing. Future charges are pending further results from the lab.
5:42 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies took a theft report by phone. The complainant stated that his vehicle was parked on Glen Ebon road, near the bike path in Nelsonville, when he observe his catalytic converter had been stolen. This case remains under investigation.
7:04 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Elm Street, in regards to people fighting in the street. Deputies patrolled Elm Street, negative contact with anybody fighting.
9:52 p.m., Coolville – Deputies were dispatched to assist the Coolville Police Department, on a call. While en route deputies were canceled by Coolville Police as assistance was no longer needed.
9:23 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to Back St, in Millfield, on a report of gun shots. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the source of the gun fire and it was determined that the gun fire was done in a safe manner. Deputies returned to patrol.10:05 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Carol Lane, for a dispute. Deputies arrived and separated parties within the home. Units returned to patrol.
10:32 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies were dispatched to Marietta St, in Buchtel, on a report of a 911 hang up call from a residence. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the caller, where it was found to be juvenile problem and that the problems were no longer occurring as the juveniles left the area. The caller stated that deputies were no longer needed. Deputies returned to patrol after advising the caller in the future to not dial 911 and hang up.10:34 p.m., Albany – Deputies were called to Bailey RD, in Albany, for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that her boyfriend and herself were in a verbal argument. Deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that there were no threats of violence or physical violence. Parties separated for the evening. Units returned to patrol.
11:08 p.m., Athens Deputies took a report over the phone, in regards to a husband threatening to burn his wife’s belongings. The wife called and advised that she just wanted the incident documented. No further action requested at this time.
11:17 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N. Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of harassment. Deputies advised the caller to block the phone number from which he was receiving messages from and report any further contact from that person. Units returned to patrol.
11:29 p.m. Jacksonville – Deputies were dispatched to S. 7th St. Jacksonville, on a complaint of a Violating Protection Order. Upon arriving on scene the male subject was found to have violated the order, and was located near the residence. The male was arrested without incident and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Sunday, Aug. 23
1:41 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to N. Plains RD, in The Plains, for a report of a group of juveniles attempting to enter vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
11:59 p.m., Guysville – Deputies were called to Bethany Ridge Rd, in Stewart, for a report of an intrusion alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her house and stole her purse and her phone. After further investigation it was determine that the purse and phones were still there at the residence. After speaking with the homeowner more in depth, it was determined that the female was in mental distress. She was cleared and treated by ACEMS for minor injuries and transported to OMH for further mental evolution.
1:06 p.m., Athens – A female on Haines Ridge Road, in Athens, was reporting several subjects standing in her yard and attempting to enter the house. On arrival, the female was still seeing these subjects in the yard but no one was there. Female was transported to the Hospital to be medically cleared and a evaluation.
2:26 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a dispute between roommates on SR550. On arrival, the male half advised that he would just leave after retrieving his clothing. Both parties did separate for the evening.4:03 a.m., Athens – Deputies were called to Haines Ridge RD, in Athens, for a report of a prowler. The caller advised that she had seen two persons in her vehicle and a camper that is on her property. Deputies checked the area and observed no sign of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
4:09 p.m., Albany – Deputies took a theft of motor vehicle report. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that he had two vehicles that were stolen. This case remains under investigation.5:16 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a verbal dispute. Both parties advised it was just a verbal argument. They were advised to keep it down, and if law enforcement had to return, charges would be filed for disorderly conduct.
8:56 p.m., Millfield – Deputies took a theft report from a complainant who resides on Main Street, in Millfield. The complainant stated that he attempted to turn his outside light on, and noticed that his light bulb was stolen. The complainant did review his ring video and observed a male come onto his porch and take his light bulb. The suspect then attempted to gain entry into the home but was unsuccessful. The complainant stated that he is unable to locate the light bulb. Deputies did review the camera footage and positive identified the suspect. Deputies will be requesting a warrant for the male due to him being homeless and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.
9:31 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area, for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.10:09 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact
10:08 p.m., Nelsonville – Contact was made with a vehicle at a local business after hours. No criminal activity was observed.10:56 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a suspicious male. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
11:25 p.m., Coolville – Deputies were called to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, for a third party report of a domestic violence incident. Deputies made contact with the caller, who could hear the neighbors arguing. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to observe any criminal acts being committed. Units returned to patrol.
11:29 p.m., The Plains – Athens County EMS reported one of their units nearly struck a person walking in the middle of North Plains Rd. The ACEMS crew were able to coax the male out of the road whom advised them that he wanted to get hit by a vehicle as he no longer wished to live. Deputies met with the subject and ACEMS on scene. The male was taken to O’Bleness ER to be screened by a counselor. Deputies returned to patrol.
