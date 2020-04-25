Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, April 23
2:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a call from a male who stated that he was suicidal and was currently on the bike path. Dispatch advised the male hung up and could not provide an exact location. Deputies and multiple agencies in the county patrolled the bike path. Deputies were unsuccessful in locating any person.
3:30 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to New England Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the individuals who stated they were retrieving wood along the side of the roadway. No further action taken.
5:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road to assist Athens County Emergency Medical Services. The caller said his adult son was on drugs and was requesting medical treatment. He said his son was willing to go with EMS but had the potential to become violent. On scene, the male went with EMS without incident. No deputy involvement was needed.
11:32 a.m., The Plains — Phillips Excavating filled a report of theft of batteries. Phillips reported that some time in the past few days, someone took the batteries out of the Caterpillar dozer, that was used at the Athens veterinarian Clinic in The Plains. Two batteries were taken. No other damage was done to the Caterpillar Dozer.
10:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a reported dispute. One of the parties left prior to deputy arrival, and damaged property on the way out. The caller did not wish for any charges at this time, but did request that a report be on file. No further action needed.
9:04 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Perry Ridge Road area on a trespass complaint. Caller stated he had found a woman walking through his woods who stated she thought she was on public property. The woman then left the area on foot walking on Perry Ridge. A deputy was dispatched and patrolled the area but did not locate anyone walking. No description was given.
9:56 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Diamond Brick Road on a report of a male whom was a former tenant that was seen parked on the roadway near a residence that he was evicted from. Caller was afraid that the male was there to possibly cause damage to the residence. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the male.
7:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Terrell Road for a 911 open line. Deputies made contact with the caller and were advised that they were having issues with their phone. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:27 p.m., Corning — Deputies were requested to respond with Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Corning for a report of male who was intoxicated and had a firearm. While deputies were en route, Perry County Sheriff’s Office advised that units could cancel. No further action taken.
11:56 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse Street for a report of a prowler complaint. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and was unsuccessful in locating any person. No further action taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, April 22
2:08 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fight on the 100 block of West Columbus Street. A female resident and her boyfriend had been arguing. The male had a small laceration under his eye. Neither party wished to pursue charges. The boyfriend voluntarily left the residence.
2:57 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active domestic on the 200 block of North Harper Street. The male, identified as Dustin E. Dickerson, had fled the arear prior to the officers arriving. A BOLO was sent out on Dickerson and he was located by the Athens Police Department. Dickerson was arrested, charged with domestic violence, and transported to the SEORJ.
10:50 a.m. — An officer was flagged down by a resident on Fayette Street who located syringes and other paraphernalia. The syringes were properly disposed then the remaining items were taken to the office and entered into evidence.
11:03 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of five juveniles walking in the alley between Chestnut and Poplar Streets with one of the juveniles having a pistol. They were located and the pistol was a very realistic looking air gun. The air gun was removed from the 12-year-old, he was transported home, and his mother was contacted.
11:11 a.m. — Officer responded to a third party report of an inactive burglary on the 200 block of West Washington Street.
1:18 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street for a report of a missing 6-year-old child. While on scene the officers learned the child had left with a 10-year-old friend and they were on bicycles. While looking for the children the parent called back and informed us the child had returned safely.
2:47 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1100 block of Poplar Street for an altercation where one of the parties was bleeding. Athens County Emergency Medical Services was summoned to the scene. Officers were told Josephe L. Cox and Robert L. Waddell were the parties involved. As a result of the investigation both were charged with domestic violence and transported to the SEORJ.
5:17 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. Officers spoke with three parties involved and all said it was only verbal and no physical contact was involved.
7:35 p.m. — An officer located a male juvenile on East Columbus Street who was in violation of house arrest per Juvenile Court. The juvenile was returned to his residence.
8:05 p.m. — An officer located the same male juvenile on Poplar Street and returned him to his residence.
8:25 p.m. — An officer located the same male juvenile on Columbus Street at Rocky Boot Way and returned him to his residence yet again.
10:17 p.m. — Officers went to the 400 block of Chestnut Street for a well-being check. Although the caller was not sure about the exact apartment number where the person lived, the officers attempted but were unsuccessful in making contact with the person.
10:31 p.m. — An officer spoke with a female reporting her ex-boyfriend was contacting her in violation of a no-contact order put in place by Athens Municipal Court. This information is being forwarded to the Court.
10:45 p.m. — An officer took a report concerning a newly purchased bicycle being stolen from an apartment complex on Route 691.
11:13 p.m. — An officer made a traffic stop on Chestnut Street on a vehicle having no visible registration. The officer was told the vehicle was recently purchased and the owner has been unable to obtain plates due to the BMV being closed. The VIN on the vehicle was checked to ensure the vehicle was not stolen.
Thursday, April 23
2:30 a.m. — Officer responded to the bike path concerning a male who called 911 saying he was considering harming himself then hung up the phone. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
4:15 a.m. — Officers responded to the east end looking for a suspicious male. The caller reported the male, described as heavier set wearing a flannel shirt, repeatedly walked up to her and her husband as if he wanted to speak with them then quickly ran away. He then left in a pickup truck. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male.
10:54 a.m. — Officers assisted the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office in attempting to locate two individuals who have arrest warrants.
2:41 p.m. — Officer responded to a complaint of small huts being built along the railroad tracks. The area was checked and nothing was located.
2:45 p.m. — Officer took a report from a male who advised his orange 8’ fiberglass ladder was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.
3:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a fight on the 700 block of Poplar Street. The individuals involved were identified were identified by the caller but fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers checked the area but were unable to located.
5:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 500 block of Patton Street. The area was checked but the vehicle was not located.
6:30 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street for a report of one neighbor littering in the other neighbor’s yard.
7:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute between two adult siblings on the 300 block of Poplar Street.
10:01 p.m. — Officer responded to a loud noise complaint on the 500 block of Frederick Street. The resident was contacted and turned the music down.
10:39 p.m. — Officers were told that two male juveniles, who were both on house arrest through Juvenile Court, reportedly left their homes in order to damage vehicles. The caller also stated the males were being paid to do this. The juveniles were not located but this information was shared with Juvenile Court.
11:15 p.m. — Officers responded to Monroe Street for a report of a juvenile who ran away. 10 minutes later the juvenile returned but was reported to be unruly with her guardian. Officers responded and spoke with the juvenile who complied with the reasonable requests of her guardian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.