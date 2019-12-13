Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Dec. 11
6:49 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon in reference to a harassment complaint.
8:31 a.m., Chauncey — A Lexington Avenue resident in Chauncey reported a laptop computer stolen sometime between Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. A report was taken.
10:02 a.m., Stewart — Deputies took a report of a theft of a debit card and the victim knew who the suspect was. The case is currently under investigation.
5:35 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road in Glouster for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated his step-son assaulted his other son by punching and kicking him. Deputies spoke with both parties and observed physical injuries to the victim. Andrew Monroe, age 18, of Glouster was arrested for domestic violence and transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a theft report. The caller reported someone had taken a package the mailman had left on her porch. The complainant advised they spoke with the mailman and the package had been delivered. At this time, no suspects are known. A report was taken for insurance and credit card reporting.
Thursday, Dec. 12
6:18 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Walnut Street in Trimble regarding a vehicle damage complaint. The owner indicated sometime overnight someone entered his vehicle, took a cup of change, let the air out of all the tires, and keyed the vehicle. There are no known suspects at this time.
7:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Radford Road business on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle left in the parking lot. Deputies arrived on scene, located the vehicle and tagged it from removal.
10:40 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Eighth Street, Jacksonville for a report of an active dispute between brothers. On scene, deputies found one brother and determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine due to his erratic behavior; swaying back and forth, unable to stop moving his feet and hands, talking to himself and foaming at the mouth. His mother and brother confirmed he does use methamphetamine and had slept outside in the car the night prior. When he came inside the house he was acting erratically, yelling and screaming at everyone. The mother said his brother stepped in told him to leave the house. Christopher Gwilym was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ for disorderly conduct by intoxication and a psychological evaluation was requested prior to his release.
4:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a 10-year-old smoking a cigarette in the back seat of a car at the Valero in The Plains. The area was patrolled for the vehicle, but it was never located.
7:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sixth Street in Millfield where the caller advised they had video of a male urinating on their mailbox. The video was reviewed, and the area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a check on a subject with an arrest warrant. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office called in with a tip on the location of a subject with an active warrant. Deputies located the subject in the home. He was arrested and transported to the county line to meet with Washington County.
11:41 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to Route 329 in Guysville for a prowler complainant. The caller stated that she could hear someone attempting to open her back door. Deputies walked around the residence and patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
