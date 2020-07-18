Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, July 15
12:15 a.m., Coolville – Dispatch advised Deputies of a 911 call coming from a landline. The call was only static with apparent signs of a phone line issue. The event was logged. No further action was needed.
12:38 a.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Glouster, for an active fight. While en-route the caller advised the involved parties left the area.
2:04 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, for a vandalism report. The caller stated that a woman damaged his vehicle with a golf club. As the event had occurred within Albany Village limits and was inactive at that time, the complainant was referred to Albany Police to follow up and file a formal report. No further deputy action was needed at that time.
5:04 a.m., Stewart – Deputies were called to Stewart, for a noise complaint. The caller reported that a loud banging noise was coming from the Greenhouse near Elm St. for over an hour. On scene, Deputies located a large Greenhouse ventilation fan that was having a mechanical issue. Deputies made contact with a resident nearby that stated they were a greenhouse employee. She advised she would take care of the issue. No further action was needed.
5:48 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies responded to Buchtel, to attempt to locate a runaway juvenile. The caller stated that a known runaway juvenile was at their residence knocking on windows. Deputies patrolled the area but were not able to locate the juvenile at that time. Deputies resumed patrol of the area pending a confirmed location for the missing teenager. No further action taken at that time.
9:04 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to the bus stop near the Library, in The Plains, in reference to suspicious activity of a person smacking the bus stop glass. We arrived on the scene, the subject left prior to our arrival. Case closed.
9:36 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Luhrig Road, in reference to a well-being check. Made contact as she advised that her phone was not working. After investigating it turned out that the phone was disconnected. We found out that money was automatically being taken off her card for her phone bill. She stated that she received a new debit card. We assisted her with activating her new card. We advised to contact her son to get her phone bill paid.
10:56 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains Car wash, for a report of a loud noise complaint. Deputies sat stationary in the area and patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any loud music. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:58 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies took a report of a stolen 2009 Yamaha YZ 450, blue in color, with blue and white decals. This motorcycle was stolen from a building on Grass Run Rd.within the past two weeks.
11:13 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to the Albany area, for a neighbor dispute. After speaking with both parties the situation seemed to be settled.
12:06 p.m., Athens – Deputies received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier in the day. After both parties were interviewed and injuries were documented,deputies placed the suspect under arrest for Domestic Violence.
1:22 p.m., Nelsonville – A female who lives on SR 691, in Nelsonville, called the Sheriff’s Office in reference to phone harassment. She advised that she was being harassed by her mom who lives in Vinton County. She advised that she wants no contact with her mom. Spoke with the mother and advised her that her daughter wants her to stop contacting her. Deputies asked to cease contact with the daughter, Mother advised that she would. Case closed.
2:58 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Gillian Hubbard Road, in Coolville, for a report of a 911 hang up call. Deputies made contact at the residence and the resident did not need any assistance. The call was due to a malfunctioning phone line that had been under recent repair.
3:23 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains Dollar General, to attempt to locate a vehicle for The Ohio State Highway Patrol. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
3:57 p.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to Columbia Road in Albany, for a report of an active alarm. While in route to the call, deputies were canceled due to the alarm company receiving the proper pass code.
7:02 p.m., Trimble – Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Trimble, on a complaint of trespassers/squatters. Deputies arrived on scene and located and identified the individuals.Deputies then made contact with the property owner who advised the individuals had permission to be on the property. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:22 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Loudermilk Road in Glouster, for a report of a loud party with shooting guns and people urinating in sight of children. Deputies responded to the residence and counseled the subjects on being good neighbors and being considerate of others. The neighbor was compliant and advised they would be more considerate.
9:21 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Rich Lane, in Athens, on a report of a suspicious truck at a fire hydrant. While en route, deputies found that the truck was the Richland Fire Department who was checking the hydrants. Deputies disregarded the call and returned to patrol.
11:22 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to S. Wemer Road in Millfield, on a report of suspicious persons riding on the roadway on four wheelers. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with any persons or heard any four wheelers being operated in the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, July 16
12:49 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a report of a man threatening to harm his wife’s family. The caller reported that she had separated from her husband and he had called her to say he was coming to shoot her dad. Deputies made contact with the man at his residence. He stated that he was upset because he found evidence of his wife “sexting” another man. He denied making any threats of harm toward his wife’s family and stated that he believed she was just trying to get him in trouble. With no way to verify the conversation that had occurred between the couple, no further action was able to be taken at the time. The man was warned that if any evidence could be presented that a criminal act had occurred, additional action would be taken. He stated he was going inside and would not be contacting his wife any more that evening.
3:10 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that she was in a verbal argument with her husband. On scene, Deputies spoke with both parties. It was determined that the argument was over ongoing marital issues, with no physical violence or threats of violence having occurred. The couple had calmed down and advised they would take a walk together to calm down and work out their current problem. With no additional assistance requested, Deputies resumed patrol.
6:35 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in reference to a harassment complaint. Once on scene, units spoke with the complainant and determined his complaint to be unfounded.
7:48 a.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to Bolin Road, in reference to a trespass complaint. Dispatch advised that a male called and advised that a female would not leave his residence. On our way to the call dispatch marked us again and advised that the female had left the residence. Dispatch advised that we no longer needed to responded. Case closed.
9:13 a.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Mill Creek Rd. in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival the area was checked with no one being located.
10:15 a.m., Glouster – 46-year-old Paul Losey of Glouster was arrested and transported to the regional jail. Losey had two active warrants out of Athens County Common Pleas Court.
11:37 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies were dispatched to Gun Club Rd. near New Marshfield, in reference to a stolen 4-wheeler. A report was taken and deputies resumed patrol.
1:16 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched the Quick Lube, on 2 N Plains Road, for theft. Spoke with the employee at Quick Lube. He said three catalytic converters was stolen. He said that two of the converters was stolen off the Toyota Tacoma, and one was stolen off the Honda CRV. Advised both cars were parked on the lot. Stated that he started the Tacoma yesterday the converter was there. Also stated that he did not start the CRV yesterday. Advised that he believes the Tacoma converter was taken last night. Stated that he did not start the CRV yesterday, so he’s unsure of when the converter went missing.The case remains open pending further investigation.
4:55 p.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to the Stewart area, for a female that was having suicidal thoughts. The female was transported to the hospital and a blue slip was completed.
8:45 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Millfield, on a report of a dispute at the callers neighbors residence between unknown persons. Upon arriving on scene the persons whom were disputing had left in a car. Deputies patrolled for the car and had no contact with it.
8:58 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies responded to Bessemer Rd, for a well being check. Deputies made contact with the subject of the check and determined that subject needed a well being check. Deputies accompanied that subject to O’Bleness Hospital for that evaluation.
9 p.m., Millfield – A resident of McDougal Rd, in Millfield, reports that sometime during the day while he was not home someone shot and killed his dog while it was in his yard. A report was taken.
9: 52 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Rd, in Athens, for a report of a verbal dispute. Deputies determined the dispute was verbal in nature.The parties separated from the scene.
11:07 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Hollister, for a well being check. the caller, who resided out of the county, reported that his sister was “being held hostage” by her boyfriend, who would not let her leave the residence. On scene, Deputies made contact with the woman, who said she was absolutely fine and she did not wish to speak with her brother that called in the complaint. She stated that he was drunk, and she would speak with the rest of her family to make sure they knew she was doing just fine. No further action needed.
11:35 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Mel’s Roadhouse, on SR 550, on report of a fight in progress between several patrons. Upon arriving on scene it was found a male was assaulted. The male received medical treatment, matter is under further investigation.
