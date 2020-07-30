Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, July 28
12:50 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a complaint of loud noise/music in area of Third Street. The area was patrolled several times, but no noise/music was observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a burglary. The caller stated that someone had kicked in their front door but took off when the home owner turned on the light. The caller did not see the suspect and was not able to provide a description. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
3:03 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress at a residence in Glouster. Units responded to the scene and located a male walking near the residence. The male advised he had been called by the homeowner to help them with the persons attempting to break in. The home owner corroborated the male’s story, however the male was found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest. No damage was done to the residence and deputies located no evidence of a break in. Jarrod Losey Jr, 20, of Mount Vernon was arrested on multiple warrants and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
3:03 a.m., Athens – Deputies were called to Route 550 for a report of a domestic dispute. The caller advised that his girlfriend and mother were in an verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with all the involved parties and both were given a warning for disorderly conduct. The parties agree to head to bed for the evening. Units returned to patrol.
10:59 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a dispute on May Avenue between two females. Contact was made with the subjects on this street. No physical violence was reported. Parties were separated and no criminal charges are being pursued.
11:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 and took a report of a broken car window. It was unclear how the window had been broken. The complainant was advised how to obtain a copy of the report.
1:12 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Murphy Road on a residential alarm. Contact was made with the resident who advised that he didn’t get the door latched causing the alarm to activate. No further action needed.
2:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Seventh Street in regards to a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that the subjects in the vehicle were taking pictures of the stage area along Sixth Street. Units returned to patrol.
2:56 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Broadwell Street for an assist with Hopewell Health to enforce an active mental health screening. Deputies were able to take the subject into custody and assist with a transport to O’Bleness Hospital for screening.
3:08 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to New Floodwood regarding a complaint of people riding motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary but made no contact.
4 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Sandusky Road for a report of two stolen handguns. Both handguns were entered in NCIC as stolen.
6:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Route 691 in regards to a stray bullet that hit a residence. The caller advised he located a discharged round from a .45 caliber bullet in his daughter’s bedroom. After investigation deputies located the entrance point of the round. This case remains under investigation.
6:03 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Marshfield Road for an active alarm. Deputies checked the structure and found all parts to be secure.
6:31 p.m., Mineral — Deputies took a report of property damage on Moonville Rail Trail in Mineral. Steel sections to a bridge were stolen from a wooded area. The steel was to be used to cross a creek on the trail. Anyone with any information of people or vehicles accessing the trail near Biddyville Road is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
6:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield in regards to a report of a white van near the New Marshfield park that sat stationary for a long period of time. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described van.
10:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of possible trespassers near an outbuilding in Alexander Township. The complainant had been advised by a neighbor they saw two individuals walking in a driveway to their outbuilding. The complainant checked the building and surrounding area but did not locate any persons. Deputies also patrolled the area but had negative contact with any persons on foot at that time.
10:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call regarding a cow in the middle of Oxley Road. Contact was made with the owner and the cow was returned.
10:56 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville in reference to a barking dog complaint. Area was patrolled, but no disturbance was observed. Compliant unfounded. Return to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, July 28
4:25 p.m. — Officers received a report of identity fraud from an individual named Harry Insaidoo.
5:23 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a theft complaint. Two twin mattresses and a bunkbed set, costing about $489, was reported stolen.
8:38 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a shoplifting report. Jenny Chapman, 35, of Athens was charged with theft and released until her court hearing on Thursday, July 30.
