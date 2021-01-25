Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Jan. 22
3:25 p.m., Shade – Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle video taping a residence, near Shade. Deputies patrolled for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it.
5:56 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N. Plains RD, in The Plains, in reference to all of the traffic at McDonald’s. Due to the power outage McDonald’s was extremely busy and motorist were stopping in the middle of SR. 682 blocking traffic until they could get in the parking lot.
7:36 p.m., Athens – Deputies were patrolling Frum Road, in Athens, when they located a loose dog, in the roadway. The owner arrived while a deputy was attempting to catch the dog, and the owner successfully took possession of the dog.
7:01 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 690, and US Route 50, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller advised her boyfriend threatened her and was refusing to get out of her vehicle. When Deputies arrived, the caller had already left the area. Deputies attempted contact at the caller’s address, but nobody was home.
9:44 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Lake Hill RD, in Athens, in regards to a well being check. The caller advised he was unable to get a hold of his friend on the phone, he was advised the power was out, and his phone is most likely not working. The caller is out of state, and still requested he be checked on. Deputies responded to the residence, and the male advised he was ok.
10:54 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were on patrol, when they observed a vehicle blocking the roadway, on State Route 682 near West First Street. The male stated that he was waiting in line to pick up his pizza. Deputies advised the male he could not block the roadway so motorist on the road couldn’t get through. Units resumed patrol.
11:13 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Red Dog Road, in Glouster, for a disorderly male. While en-route, the caller advised that the male left, and units could disregard.
Saturday, Jan 23
12:27 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Salem Rd, in Athens, on an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the business to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:22 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, in Athens, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the female, who stated that everything was fine and did not need our assistance. Units resumed patrol.
5:33 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for an activated commercial burglary alarm. On scene, Deputies found the building to be secured with no apparent signs of criminal activity or forced entry. The matter was determined to be a false alarm.
11:37 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to the West Second Street, in The Plains, in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with both parties who both admitted to pushing each other during the dispute. Parties were advised to separate for a few hours to defuse the situation. No further actions were needed.
12:24 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to the Converse Street, in Chauncey, in reference to a property owner advising that he had windows broken out of his building. Photos were taken of the damage and the complainant wanted a report on file in case anything else would happen. No further actions were needed.
2:15 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Toledo ST, in Glouster, for a dispute. The caller stated a male was refusing to let three females leave a parking lot. On arrival, the involved parties were already gone. The dispute was allegedly over an EBT card.
2:50 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Long Run Rd, in Athens, in reference to a dispute. Once on scene, units stood by while one party gathered their belongings to move out. No further action required.
3:21 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded to Metcalf Road, in Guysville, in reference to a hunter trespassing. Once in the area, contact was made with the hunter on Metcalf Rd. He stated he was looking for his dog and had already worked things out with the property owner. Contact was then made with the homeowner who said she spoke with the hunter and asked that he contact them before coming on their property. No further action required.
4:20 p.m., Coolville – Deputies received a report of a missing person in Coolville. After speaking with the caller, deputies found that the alleged missing person was an adult female that had left her spouse and child and was possibly getting involved in drug use, at a residence in Washington County. The caller was advised that since he knows where the missing individual is, he may contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office, if he wants to request a well-being check.
4:36 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Bessemer RD, in Nelsonville, due to a male making repeated 911 calls, attempting to report a major emergency involving the ozone layer. Deputies located the male outside of his residence, and after finding that he was in need of an evaluation, deputies transported him to O’Bleness without incident.
6:08 p.m., Stewart – Deputies took a report of a trespassing incident, that occurred in Stewart, a day earlier. The alleged trespasser was served with a trespass warning to not return to the property.
6:50 p.m., Mineral Road – Deputies responded to the area of State Route 56, and Mineral, in regards to a suspicious vehicle along the road side. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:15 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Waterloo Township, for a 911-hangup call. Upon arrival, deputies located a female who advised that she had been assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. Deputies observed a visible bruise that indicated that the caller had been struck, however she would not provide a statement or agree to cooperate if a domestic violence charge were to be pursued. Deputies provided the caller with resources that may be of assistance to her, and they advised her of the steps that she may take to obtain a protection order.
10:55 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to Monroe Street, in Chauncey, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving in the area and speaking to the caller, the vehicle had left the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
Sunday, Jan. 24
3:39 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Poston Road, in The Plains, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies found all doors secured. Units resumed patrol.
3:29 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Kimberly RD, in Nelsonville, for a third-party report of a male preventing a female from leaving a residence. When deputies located and spoke with the two parties separately, they were advised by the female that she did not wish to leave the residence and she had not been prevented from leaving. No further assistance was requested by either party.
8:30 p.m., Athens – Deputies were requested by Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, to be on the lookout for a vehicle traveling into Athens County with guns that were possibly stolen. Deputies located and stopped the vehicle after witnessing traffic violations. Deputies located a firearm and ammunition on the front floorboard of the vehicle, and they also observed signs that the driver consumed alcohol and was impaired. The OSHP handled the OVI investigation, and ultimately placed the female under arrest for OVI. Deputies seized the firearm, and are submitting this case for the charges of Improper Handling of a Firearm and Using Weapons While Intoxicated. Vinton County’s theft investigation is still pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.