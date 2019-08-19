Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, Aug. 16
6:32 p.m., Coolville — Units responded to Osborne Road in Coolville for a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated that he was inside his home at the time of the theft. He did not witness the event to be able to give a direction of travel. No other leads were developed at this time. The vehicle was entered as stolen. The case is under further investigation.
7:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a well-being check. Deputies made contact at the residence and was advised everything was fine. While deputies were on scene, they were made aware of a male who was highly intoxicated and causing problems at the home. Deputies warned the male, if there were any issues the male would be charged with disorderly conduct. While deputies were leaving the residence, the male was yelling profanities at them. Stanley Hudnell, age 65, of Athens was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Saturday, Aug. 17
3:26 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle after criminal indicators were observed. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected methamphetamine, and abuse instruments related to the drug. The Items were seized for testing and additional charges are expected pending the results.
8:37 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Canal Street in Nelsonville. Deputies observed criminal indicators and while waiting for a valid driver to arrive, consent to search the driver was gained. Suspected heroin and methamphetamine were located. These items were seized as evidence. Felony charges of possession and tampering with evidence will be requested.
Sunday, Aug. 18
12:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Mineral Road in New Marshfield for a report of breaking and entering in progress. Deputies found the homeowner detaining the female suspect in the yard. The suspect identified as Sheena Rutter, age 37, of Nelsonville was found to have items from inside the residence in her possession. Rutter was placed under arrest for breaking and entering and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Aug. 17
1:13 a.m., Brown Avenue — Officers received a report of a burglary on Brown Avenue. Complainant stated that whiskey and tequila were taken.
2:20 a.m., East State Street — Officers responded to Walmart for a report of criminal damaging done to a vehicle tire. A report was taken.
10:43 p.m., Court Street — APD responded to an assault at Lucky's Bar. A report was taken.
Ohio University Police:
Saturday, Aug. 17
2:43 a.m., Richland Avenue — A citation was issued to Brett Tedrow for operating a vehicle while impaired, driving on the sidewalk and marked lanes.
