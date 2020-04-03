Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, April 1
1:36 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Cherry Street for a report of a woman screaming for help. The caller said they could not hear or see the exact location it was coming from.Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone screaming. With no criminal act apparent and no additional calls received in regard to the incident, Deputies resumed patrol.
4:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact with a male on Route 550 that was called in as being suspicious. The male lived in the area and was walking to another residence. No further action needed.
6:18 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Sixth Street on a report of a reckless driver causing property damage. Deputies issued a citation for reckless operation.
9:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains on a report of a suicidal male. Deputies determined that the male was in need of an evaluation, and transported him to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, April 1
12:07 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Grosvenor Street. They made contact with a male and female inside but no criminal activity was observed.
12:13 a.m. — Officers responded to Kontner Street for a mother reporting her adult son threatened to harm himself. The son stated he had no intentions of harming himself and only made the comment in hopes his mother would address his sibling’s behavior.
12:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Both parties stated they were ok and going to bed.
2:33 a.m. — Officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle going the wrong direction around the Public Square.
7:09 a.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen speaker from the 700 block of Poplar Street. The victim called in later and reported the speaker had been returned.
9:19 a.m. — Officer took a report concerning the theft of a dog that was stolen in October of 2019.
10:04 a.m. — Officer responded to a parking complaint on Mill Street. The vehicle was parked on private property and blocking a driveway. The vehicle was marked so the property owner could have it towed.
10:54 a.m. — Officer responded to the 1100 block of East Canal Street for a report of a shoplifter. The male in question had fled prior to officers arriving.
10:58 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 800 block of Chestnut Street. Nobody was located and the officer was advised the parties left just after they called the police department.
1:45 p.m. — Hocking County Sheriff’s Office requested NPD attempt to make contact with a male last known to have lived on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Officer made contact with a resident of the house and were told the male no longer lives there.
2:20 p.m. — Officer took a report of a handicap placard being stolen from a vehicle on John Street.
6:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of juvenile female, who was suicidal, who just jumped out of a vehicle near Route 33/Route 78/Route 691. Officers located the female, took her into protective custody, and transported her to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.
10:26 p.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a report of individuals smoking marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.