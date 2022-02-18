Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Feb. 16
10:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check on a male walking near the elementary school on Connett Road. The caller reported that the elderly male had only walked a short distance in the past hour. The area was patrolled but the male could not be located.
3:20 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff's Office responded to Albany for a non-injury, private property accident. Upon arrival, the scene was processed and those involved exchanged information.
3:54 p.m., Athens — A resident of Nurad Road in Athens requested patrol from deputies after he observed an individual on a dirt bike traveling at high rates of speed up and down the road. The area was patrolled with negative contact of the rider.
3:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies arrested 55-year-old Angela McGrath of Jacksonville, who had an active warrant out of Athens Common Pleas Court. McGrath was transported to the regional jail, where she will remain until her court date.
4:54 p.m., Nelsonville — A male subject contacted the sheriff's office advising that he was involved in a verbal dispute with the grandparents of his child when he was attempting to speak with them about upcoming visits at their home. Contact was made with the involved parties, who gave a conflicting statement and advised they did not want the caller on the property. The caller was advised of this and told not to return to the property.
5:05 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a call about an activated alarm at a residence in Millfield. While en route, the owner of the residence called to inform us that it was a false alarm. No action needed.
5:27 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report possible drug use on East Second Street. A deputy patrolled the area and encountered a male and a female matching the description made by the caller. The deputy spoke with the pair, who stated they had been finding places behind buildings to avoid gusts of wind. They were asked to not be on private property and left the area without incident.
7:05 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains after a caller advised that he had found a small child in a vehicle unattended. While en route, the caller advised that a female had gotten into the vehicle and left, following a brief verbal dispute with the caller. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:27 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an intoxicated male had entered her personal vehicle located at her residence. The female knew the male and requested deputies to respond. When deputies arrived on scene, they observed the intoxicated male sitting on the resident's porch bench. An ambulance was dispatched to the address and transported the intoxicated male to the hospital.
11:50 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle being at the Albany Marathon for multiple hours. Deputies arrived and spoke to the attendant, who advised that the vehicle had left before their arrival. No criminal activity was reported to have occurred, just that the occupants were acting strangely and were possibly under the influence of something. Deputies were advised that the vehicle left heading toward Athens, but the vehicle was not located. No further action could be taken.
Thursday, Feb. 17
1:21 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that her neighbor's adult son had knocked on her door and she did not want him to be at her house. No other criminal activity was reported. Deputies had negative contact at the neighbor's residence. The caller advised she would speak to Glouster Police when they were back on duty to follow up.
3:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that he could see someone out in the driveway and thought they might be trying to get in their car. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised the man had run off. The person was reported to be an unknown white male wearing jeans and a white t-shirt. No damage or theft was reported to have occurred. Deputies checked the neighborhood on foot as well as vehicle patrol but had no contact with anyone outside in the area.
9:07 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a theft report. The caller reported that her van was entered sometime during the night and her sons backpack with a school issued Chrome Book was stolen.
10:18 p.m., Waterloo Township — Deputies were dispatched to Waterloo Township for a reported sighting of a recently stolen vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
12:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a theft report. The caller reported that someone had entered one of their vehicles and took change and a handicap placard.
3:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority with the arrest of 33-year-old Jeremy Maxwell of New Lexington. Maxwell, who was wanted for failing to register, was located at a residence in Nelsonville. He was transported to the regional jail where he will remain until his court date.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Mobile Crisis Team by transporting a man, who had made suicidal comments, to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
4:50 p.m., Athens — A resident of North Clinton Street in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that people were attempting to enter his home through the floor. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the complainant. No criminal activities were observed. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call in Athens Township. On scene, deputies discovered that the call was made by accident. No further action needed.
7 p.m., Athens — A caller from Bean Hollow Road in Athens advised that the catalytic converter had been taken off his vehicle. A report of this incident was taken.
7:54 p.m., Athens — A caller from Upper River Road in Athens reported an abandoned vehicle obstructing his driveway. Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the address and spoke with the caller. As the deputies were attempting to locate the owner of the vehicle, they observed several groups of people wandering on the roadway. Contact was made with multiple walkers and one male stated they were "mander hunting". The male stated the weather conditions were perfect for salamander spotting. The owner of the vehicle was located while he was participating in the event and the vehicle was removed. No salamanders were hurt during the incident.
