Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 2
11:42 a.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of a theft and burglary that occurred at the storage units in Route 7.
6:57 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany area, the caller advised they heard gunshots in the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street for a medical notification. Contact was made with the male who was advised he needed to go the emergency room.
12:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies again responded to Trimble Township for another complaint of a domestic dispute. In speaking with both parties there was still no complaint of a crime. The male involved indicated he was going to leave for the remainder of the evening to alleviate the issue of fighting / arguing for the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:20 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were called to Route 550 for a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the male fitting the description. The male advised that he was lost and had knocked on some doors wanting to ask for directions. Deputies provided directions and units returned to patrol.
8:01 a.m., Guysville — Deputies tagged a vehicle that has been left in a residential garage for some time. The residence was sold today and deputies were advised that the vehicle owner has refused to come and get their vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle which allows for it to be towed in four hours.
6:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Elliotsville Road in regards to a well being check. Deputies were asked to check on a female who lives at the residence with her boyfriend. The complainant stated they were worried about a possible domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties, and no evidence of any crime was found.
8:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a suspicious persons complaint. Deputies responded and met with the complainant, who stated several people were near his trash cans an hour ago. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate any suspicious people.
9:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Campbell Street for an equipment violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was suspended. An amount of marijuana was observed in plain view on the rear seat. A search was conducted on the vehicle which yielded no additional contraband. The marijuana was seized for destruction and units returned to patrol.
11:09 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Troy Township in response to a complaint of an individual trespassing on private property and also making veiled threats. This matter is currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Athens Police Department
Saturday, Feb. 29
1:25 a.m. — Officers responded to North Congress Street in reference to an active burglary. William Randall Kinser, of Hilliard, was arrested and charged with burglary. He appeared in Athens Municipal Court on March 2 at 8:30 a.m.
4:49 a.m. — Officers received a report of a vehicle that was vandalized while parked near the rear of 18 Palmer Street. A report was taken; there are no suspects at this time.
11:40 p.m. — Officers responded to the OU Inn for a reported assault.
7:36 p.m. — Officers responded to Kroger on East State for a theft complaint. Sarah Rennee Westerviller, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with theft. She is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on March 5 at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 1
1:27 a.m. — Officers received a call regarding an active breaking and entering at Ciro Restaurant, 120 W. Union St. Two male suspects were located within the business, and both were apprehended without serious injury. Richard Field Scheriman, of Pittsburgh, and Peter Warsen, of Washington, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering. They were transported to the SEORJ and were arraigned on March 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Athens Municipal Court.
Monday, March 2
10:21 p.m. — Officers responded to 928 E. State St. for an aggravated menacing complaint. 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a kitchen knife were seized as evidence.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, Feb. 24
9:21 a.m. — Crews responded to Jefferson Hall on East Green for a fire alarm. A duct detector was activated in a third floor bathroom, which was determined to be set off because the exhaust system was not running and had allowed shower steam to build up and trip the alarm. OU Life safety said they would reset the alarm.
12:09 p.m. — Crews responded to the Kennedy Museum and found a drain in the old cafe had backed up and was leaking through the ceiling, causing a smoke detector on the floor below to sound.
2:00 p.m. — Crews responded to 16 N. Congress St. for a fire alarm and found two occupants openly smoking marijuana and setting off the alarm. Occupants admitted it and the building owner asked for law enforcement to be contacted. APD arrived and took over the scene.
2:59 p.m. — Crews responded to West Green Drive for leaking gas. A pickup truck had leaked a small amount of gasoline. Leak stopped when the truck was stopped. The scene was flushed.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
4:35 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm in Perkins Hall. No obvious reason for activation, the alarm was reset.
3:43 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Hudson Health Center. A pull station was activated on the first floor, but there were no signs of smoke or heat.
5 p.m. — Crews responded to Porter Hall on report of people trapped in an elevator. Access was made to the roof of the elevator, and trapped individuals were let out through a ladder. The elevator was marked out of service.
7:07 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to West Washington Street for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
9:26 a.m. — Crews were dispatch to 50 E. State St. for a fire alarm. A technician was working on the sprinkler system and did not put it in test first.
1:28 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Adams Hall for a fire alarm. University police advised firefighters it was an attic duct detector. No cause found.
6:06 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to the First Presbyterian Church, where the address did not fit the city's layout. The church is actually located at 2 N. Court St. There was no alarm sounding, but did a search and found the city of Nelsonville has a Presbyterian church at the initial address.
Thursday, Feb. 27
3:58 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire alarm in Lincoln Hall on East Green. A smoke detector in room 418 had been activated due to vaping.
5 p.m. — Crews responded to a dumpster fire behind 20 Station St. Hot coals from a nearby restaurant are the suspected cause.
5:15 p.m. — Crews responded to the business line for a lift assist with Athens County EMS. Personnel walked across the street and assisted the EMS crew.
Friday, Feb. 28
5:57 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm in building 25 of the Ridges. A water leak was found in the second floor elevator lobby causing the alarm to sound.
9:44 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at 29 Park Place. Contractors had set off the alarm.
3:15 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a gas line breech at Menards on East State Street. Contractors had dug into a 2 inch natural gas main line. Columbia Gas, Petra Co. and the city of Athens Engineering and Public Works were on scene.
8:23 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at James Hall. Burnt food had activated the alarm.
Saturday, Feb. 29
1:11 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Washington Hall. A pull station on the second floor was the cause of the alarm, no signs of heat or smoke was found near the pull station.
4:19 a.m. — Crews were called to 79 W. State St. for a possible faint smell of smoke. The caller advised it was from the second floor. Investigation found apartment three was full of smoke and a smoldering bag of food containers were beside the bed where the occupant was sleeping. The occupant stated he was most likely smoking prior to falling asleep.
11:54 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Jefferson Hall for an alarm. A detector in the mens bathroom had been activated by steam.
11:45 p.m. — Crews responded a transformer on fire in front of 16 High Street. The fire went out by itself, AEP was notified.
March 1
1:55 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Adams Hall. A duct detector was activated in the attic, which seems to be a recurring problem.
Nelsonville Police Department
Sunday, March 1
2:42 a.m. — Officer responded to Speedway for suspicious activity.
12:43 a.m. — Officer observed a 15 year old juvenile in the Speedway parking lot. He was transported home and charges are pending for curfew violation.
1:22 a.m. — Officer saw an unknown male walking in the roadway, on East Columbus Street, near the driver’s doors of parked vehicles. The officer turned his cruiser around in an attempt the make contact and the male fled.
10:05 a.m. — Officer responded to a Breaking and Entering call on the 600 block of Chestnut Street.
10:11 a.m. — Officer responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street to recover an abandoned gun case. It was also learned an unknown male was captured on video carrying is what believed to be this same gun case the night before.
10:33 a.m. — Officer responded to the City Park on Watkins street for vandalism to a bike rack.
11:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of Fort Street.
12:06 p.m. — Officer responded to 400 block of Chestnut Street. The caller was mistaken most likely due to ongoing mental health issues.
12:19 p.m. — Officer responded to Terrace Street concerning someone trespassing in an abandoned house.
1:33 p.m. — Officer made a traffic stop on East Canal Street for a vehicle defect.
5:00 p.m. — Officers were contacted about a vehicle abandoned in Wayne National Forest. Information was passed onto Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
5:22 p.m. — Officer responded to Speedway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle left prior to the officer’s arrival.
6:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of West Washington Street.
6:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a narcotics complaint in the 300 block of West Canal Street. The subject in question had left but officers spoke with witnesses about the incident.
7:54 p.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Fort Street concerning unwanted guest coming to the property. Officer spoke with the person when they arrived, and they left without incident.
8:10 p.m. — Officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street over a landlord/tenant dispute. Officers spoke with both parties and suggested the landlord continue the already started eviction process.
11:30 p.m. — Officer completed a well-being check on South Harper Street. The person in question was taken into protective custody and transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.
Monday, March 2
12:24 a.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Adams Street in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. It was determined the vehicle owner had it towed from the street.
2:03 a.m. — Officer assisted GoMart in completing a ban/trespass notice for a person who had been disruptive in their store.
4:55 a.m. — Officer completed a patrol request on Crihfield Drive due to a report of individuals harassing others. Unable to locate the people described but did speak with a resident in the area who stated she had not seen or heard anyone outside.
6:30 a.m. — Officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street to a report of an unknown person in a garage with a flashlight. It was determined to be the property owner’s son and he was there with her permission.
9:16 a.m. — Officer responded to a residential alarm in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The alarm was found to have been activated in error.
9:24 a.m. — the department was contacted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office who advised they recovered the 1998 Geo Prism that was reported stolen from Pleasantview Ave in Nelsonville. The vehicle was located unoccupied in Chauncey, Ohio.
9:50 a.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen vehicle from a business on Canal Street that happened two days earlier. The vehicle is a dark blue 1995 Chevy 1500 with “TAILPIPE JOHNNY” in letters across the windshield.
10:28 a.m. — Officer took a report about a BB gun that was stolen from his vehicle in the 800 block of Poplar Street. Item was recovered when a 15 year old juvenile was found with it. See release made on 3/2/2020.
10:58 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on West Washington Street at Canal Street.
12:05 p.m. — Officer took a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Back Street.
12:16 p.m. — Officers responded to assist ACEMS on a reported overdose on Grover Street.
12:36 p.m. — Officer responded to Speedway to assist Adult Parole Authority officers. James D. Hickman was arrested by APA and Nelsonville PD transported him to SEORJ.
2:42 p.m. — Officer responded to a business on Chestnut Street and took a report about someone dumping trash in their dumpster.
3:02 p.m. — Officers received a request from the Logan, Ohio Police Department to locate and arrest an individual believed to be in Nelsonville. Officers learned the suspect was at his work in Athens and the Athens Police Department was contacted to look for him.
6:20 p.m. — Officers responded to an apartment on Woodlane Drive for a reported assault. As a result of this investigation Chad A. Hook was arrested for Assault, Julie L. Hook was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication, and Mary J. Westphal was arrested for Assault. All three were taken to the SEORJ.
7:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of juveniles going in and out of traffic on Jackson Street. Officer made contact with the juveniles and one of the juvenile’s mother about their safety.
9:00 p.m. — Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street about two juveniles on bicycles also with two additional bicycles between them. Unable to locate the individuals in question.
11:14 p.m. — Officers could hear a female yelling in the area of Chestnut and Grosvenor Streets. They located a male and a female who admitted they were arguing but stated everything was fine.
11:15 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a report of a suspicious person. Officer spoke with the individual and was told the other person requested he quit bothering her.
