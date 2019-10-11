Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Oct. 10
7 a.m., Walter Hall — Canine deployment.
8:02 a.m., Rufus Drive — Complainant reported a traffic accident.
8:24 a.m., Ridges Building 4 — Complainant reports damage to the building.
3:50 p.m. Bromley Hall — OUPD met with a complainant in reference to a reported bicycle theft.
3:51 p.m., parking lot 51 — OUPD responded to a reported incident of criminal damaging.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Oct. 10
3:06 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a Lauderback Road complaint of loud noise in Buchtel. Music could be heard in excess of 200 feet outside of the residence. This particular location had been warned prior to this report for excessive noise. A citation was issued to the resident.
12:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road regarding a report of a neighbor firing a shotgun. Deputies were able to secure all subjects involved and began processing the scene. William Morgan, age 56, of Shade was found to have an active Hocking County warrant for his arrest and was transported to county line for Hocking County deputies. Kayla Allbaugh, age 27, of Nelsonville was also arrested for violating the terms of her court orders. The case is currently under investigation.
2:25 p.m., Stewart — Deputies took a theft report by phone. The complainant stated a trail camera was stolen from Beebe Road in Stewart within the last few days.
4:05 p.m., Athens — A theft of money report was received via phone from Hoon Drive. This case remains under investigation.
6:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a dispute. The complainant stated that he was in a physical altercation with his grandfather. The complainant did state that the grandfather threw a jar of peanut butter striking the grandson in the back, causing injury to his back. James Brooks, age 64, of Athens, was arrested and transported to SEORJ for domestic violence.
Athens Police Department:
Friday, Oct. 11
2:07 a.m., Court Street — APD responded to a report of several fights behind the CI bar.
3:48 a.m., East State Street — APD responded to a male banging on a vehicle on East State Street. He was arrested for underage consumption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.