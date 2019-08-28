Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10:06 a.m., The Plains — A resident of North Plains Road came to the sheriff’s office to report a stolen wallet. The complainant further advised charges were made to their debit card and other credit cards. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
12:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road for a theft report from a job site. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. This investigation is pending.
1:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area for an inactive theft report. Upon arrival the caller advised that sometime in the past three weeks somebody had taken tools from his garage. At this time there are no leads in this case.
6:46 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, for an equipment violation. Contact was made with the driver and passengers. Deputies identified Courtney Shaffer-Estep, age 26, of Chauncey, who showed five active warrants for her arrest. Deputies arrested Shaffer on her warrants for two warrants for aggravated possession of drugs, two warrant of theft without consent and one warrant for criminal mischief. The search incident of Shaffer-Estep yielded suspected crack cocaine abuse instruments that are being sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are suspected pending the lab results.
7:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to First Street in Nelsonville for an inactive theft report. The caller reported that someone had broken into their shed and took an air compressor and multiple tools. A suspect was able to be identified by the caller. The incident is under further investigation.
7:59 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit received information regarding the whereabouts of a male on the Athens County most wanted list. Deputies were able to make contact with the male, Daniel Hook, age 28, of Chauncey, and placed him under arrest for multiple warrants. Hook was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
10:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Happy Valley Trailer Court on Baker Road in Athens for an active dispute. Multiple people were reported to be disputing. On scene, deputies spoke with involved parties. The dispute involved two women fighting over one of them being with the other’s spouse. No one on scene wished to make statements or pursue criminal charges. While speaking with subjects, it was discovered that Robert Jackson Johnson Jr., 22, had an active warrant out of Athens County for unrelated criminal charges. He was placed into custody and transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident. No additional action was needed at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.