Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 1
3:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk in report of a domestic violence incident, that took place in the Athens area. This case is under further investigation.
4:22 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Old ST RT 78, in Glouster, in regards to an assault complaint. Prior to arrival, the caller stated she did not wish to speak with law enforcement or pursue any charges in the matter. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:00 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Carl DR, in The Plains, for a report of a trespasser. A trespass complaint was completed and successfully served to the individual that was reported to have trespassed.
5:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker RD and Radford RD, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with a female sitting near the roadway in the snow. The female stated that she took a walk to calm down. She advised that she was having a bad week. Deputies transported the female back to her residence. Deputies made contact with the female's parents. The parents stated they were going to stay with the female for the evening. No further action was taken.
6:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake RD, in Albany, in regards to a custody dispute. The caller advised she attempted to retrieve her son from the father's residence, but he was refusing to allow her to do so. The caller advised she has full custody of the child. Prior to law enforcement arrival the caller advised she was able to retrieve the child, but there was a physical altercation at the residence. Neither party wished to pursue any charges in the matter. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, for a business hold-up alarm. Deputies met with the store employees, who advised that they activated the alarm accidentally due to not knowing that the alarm switch worked.
10:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Penn ST, in Glouster, for a report of a domestic dispute. It was found that the dispute was verbal in nature, and the involved parties both agreed that they could remain in the residence peaceably together. No further action was requested.
10;51 p.m., Athens — Deputies received an automated alarm at a residence, in Waterloo Township. While in route the alarm company called back to cancel units. Deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
12:58 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Oakdale RD, in Glouster, in reference to a medical emergency assist call. While en route, Deputies were advised that the patient had passed. Coroner responded to the scene to perform an examination. Decedent was released to funeral home. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
8:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem RD, in Athens, for a report of a dispute and a possible vehicle accident. Deputies determined that domestic violence had occurred between husband and wife with children present. Deputies arrested a male suspect on charges of domestic violence and persistent disorderly conduct. He was transported to SEORJ on those charges.
11:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for an alarm. Deputies found everything secured. Units resumed patrol.
