Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Nov. 26
10:39 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Routes 78/685 intersection referencing a male caller advised that another male had pushed him off his bike. EMS was called but could not locate any injuries. Case is under investigation.
5:35 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Carter Road in Shade for a report of several horses and donkeys running loose on their property. Deputies were able to identify the owner of the animals and arranged for them to come get the animals. The owners were encouraged to report further incidents if they persist.
6:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact with Anthony Cooper in reference to an active warrant out of Athens County. Cooper was taken into custody without issue and was transported to the SEORJ.
6:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a theft report. The caller stated that a friend had been over earlier and when they left, multiple items were suddenly missing. A report was taken. The incident is under further investigation.
8:02 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the old school in Chauncey for an apparent breaking and entering. The caller reported that someone had broken into the uninhabited building on the property. The incident is under further investigation.
9:09 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for an inactive theft report. The caller stated that someone had taken their wheelbarrow and a set of bolt cutters. A report was taken.
