Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Jan. 24
7:52 a.m. Nelsonville – A resident of Nixon Road, Nelsonville reported a motor vehicle stolen from his residence. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered as stolen.
4:47 a.m. The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of someone breaking into a storage unit after hours. The caller stated that they were picking up newspapers for their delivery route and saw a man exiting a neighboring storage unit. On scene, deputies were advised that the man had actually locked the unit before leaving and apparently had access to it after all. The identity of the man was unknown and he had left the scene before Deputies arrived. No evidence of any criminal act was apparent at that time.
9:09 a.m. The Plains – Deputies responded to Sandstone Terrace Apartments, The Plains, in reference to a victim reporting her medication being taken and believes it was a home health care aide. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim and was given names of home health care employees and the investigation is pending.
11:21 a.m. Chauncey – Deputies responded to the Lexington Avenue, Chauncey area in reference to a homeowner advising his garage door had been tampered with but entry was not made. The homeowner only wanted a report on file in case any further attempts would be made. No further actions were needed.
12:47 p.m. Buchtel – Deputies received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Bessemer Road. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the described vehicle.
2:57 p.m. New Marshfield – Deputies responded to State Route 56, New Marshfield in regards to a possible assault complaint. The victim stated she was attempting to get her brother in law to go to the doctor for an appointment. The subject refused to go, and told the victim she needed to leave, and he forcibly grabbed her arm and pushed her out of his residence. The victim also believes the subject may be suffering from some mental issues, not taking his medication, and not eating properly. Deputies met with the subject and found him in good health, properly taking his medication, and stated he told the victim to leave his residence numerous times, and he admitted to pushing her out the door. No further action needed.
4:36 p.m. Glouster – Deputies responded to Red Dog Road in Glouster for a report of a male who was seeing things that were not there. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that voices were present inside his head and that unknown people were planting dead bodies in his residence. Deputies transported the male to hospital for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
5:19 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens in regards to a domestic dispute. Deputies were advised a subject had threatened family members with a knife. The subject fled prior to deputies arrival. The victim stated she told the subject he needed to move out, and he confronted her, and his step brother with a knife. Neither party wished to pursue criminal charges, but wished to have him removed from the property. The victim was advised of her options of having an eviction, or protection order. No further action taken.
6:54 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a report of a person walking along the roadway and could not be visibly seen. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
8:56 p.m. Millfield – Deputies responded to Bell Road in Millfield for a report of a 911 hangup call. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and was unsuccessful in making contact. No further action taken.
9:38 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road in Athens for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies checked the business and found all windows and doors secured.
10:55 p.m. Trimble – Deputies were called to Mason Street Trimble, for a possible drug overdose. The caller stated that he boyfriend had overdosed, prior to deputies arriving the male called back in and advised he was fine and the he no longer needed ACEMS. Deputies attempted to make contact with the male but he and his girlfriend had already left the scene. Units returned back to patrol.
Saturday, Jan. 25
3:32 a.m. Millfield – Deputies responded to Millfield for a patrol request. The caller advised she had been in a dispute with her husband and he had left in a white truck. She stated he was intoxicated. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any white trucks on the roadway.
6:01 a.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Lodi Township for a stolen vehicle report. The caller stated that they they had left their keys in their unlocked vehicle when they had went to bed. they said they woke up that morning to the sound of their dogs barking and realized that the car was gone. The incident is under further investigation.
8:05 a.m. Trimble – Deputies responded to Maple Street Trimble in reference to an alarm. All doors and windows checked. All secure. False alarm.
10:07 a.m. Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to a S. Wemer Road residence on an activated alarm. While en route deputies were cancelled by the home owner as it was found to be a false alarm.
10:32 a.m. Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to a Sycamore Street, Chauncey residence on a report of a burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken, it was unknown if anything was taken at the time of the report.
2:41 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to River Road in Athens for a report of a theft of a Kubota side by side. This case remains under investigation.
4:56 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised both parties left prior to deputies arrival. No further action.
6:59 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of 911 hangup call. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated there were no issues. No further action taken.
8:27 p.m. The Plains – Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains for a report of a parking problem. Deputies observed vehicles parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with the vehicle owners, who moved their vehicles from the roadway. No further action taken.
8:54 p.m. Trimble – Deputies responded to Lake Drive in Trimble for a report of a abandoned vehicle in a field. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 26
11:09 a.m. Coolville – Deputies responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the Coolville area. After the initial investigation it appears the person in control of the property of where the vehicle was located had it removed. Case is currently under investigation.
5:08 p.m. New Marshfield – CIU conducted a traffic stop for vehicle defect in New Marshfield. Upon making contact with the driver, Robert L. Sheppard, age 39 of Rainbow Lake Road, it was learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Sheppard was placed under arrest and transported. Other charges may be requested pending investigation.
7:16 p.m. Guysville – Deputies received a report of person causing issues at the Guysville Marathon Station. Deputies made contact with the subject and observed behavior that was identified as them having a mental health crisis. Deputies were able to calm the subject and transported them to O’Bleness ER to be screened medically and to speak with a counselor. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
9:01 p.m. Chauncey – Deputies received a complaint of an individual threatening self harm at a residence in Chauncey. Deputies attempted contact initially but received no response from knocking. Deputies eventually made entry into the residence and found the subject to be fine. The subject was arrested on multiple warrants out of Athens County and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.