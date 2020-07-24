Athens City Police Department
Wednesday, July 22
8:58 p.m. — Officers responded to 76 Central Ave. for recovered property. A silver high-standard W-104 9-shot .22 caliber revolver and a 12-gauge, break-open single-shot shotgun were recovered.
Thursday, July 23
3:02 a.m. — Officers responded to 98 N. Shafer St. for a vandalism complaint. The report taken detailed that a Black 2008 Jeep Wrangler and the exterior door of the house were damaged, amounting to about $1,700 worth of property damage.
7:41 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a shoplifting complaint. James Arthur Howerton, 46, of The Plains, was arrested for $25 worth of stolen merchandise.
10:38 p.m. — Officers responded to 26 N. Clinton Street in The Plains to assist with an assault report for the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, July 23
6:53 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge Road in reference to a dispute. Deputies were advised that husband and wife were disputing over money. Deputies were advised the male party had left the residence prior to their arrival. Deputies did not observe any physical violence. Case closed.
7:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted AEP on Hann Lane with a meter replacement due to possible problems with the homeowner. Once on scene the replacement was completed without incident.
9:53 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Broad Street to assist Athens County Emergency Services on a call.
12:57 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Family Dollar in reference to a disorderly customer. The customer had left prior to units arriving, however contact was made with him and he was advised not to return to the store.
3:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 50 East near Rock Riffle Road, in Athens, to assist The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. No further action taken.
4:28 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to 12th Street for a report of a prowler complaint. Deputies spoke with a female who stated that an unknown male was looking through her window. Deputies sat stationary in the area and patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any person. No further action taken.
5:13 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Campbell Street for a report of drug paraphernalia that was located. This item was disposed of.No further action taken.
Deputies received a phone call from a female stating that her ex-husband had contacted her and that he had a court order to not contact her. Deputies advised the female to follow-up with the courts.
7:43 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to a Guysville residence on a report of an unknown male that was on the property and had discharged a firearm close to the residence. The male fled on foot prior to deputies arrival. After an extensive search of the area, the male was later apprehended. He was charged with Weapons Under Disability, and Tampering with Evidence, and was then transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The Athens County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens Police Department, and the Athens County EMS for their assistance.
