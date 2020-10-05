Athens County Sheriff's Office
Sunday, Oct. 4
8:46 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Fullview Heights Road in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller advised he was upset that his neighbors were using marijuana. Deputies did not locate any marijuana, and the caller was advised of his options.
8:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon Station in regards to possible drug activity. A caller advised he witnessed a male loitering around the building and approaching vehicles, and believed he may be selling drugs. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone matching the given description.
1:31 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Steinmeyer Road in regards to dogs barking at late night hours. No dogs barking or excessive noise was heard, and deputies returned to patrol.
3:07 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Wayne National Forest Campground on report of a loud party. No excessive noise or signs of a large party were observed.
1:10 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main Street for suspicious activity. The caller reported that suspects were in the alley, possibly parting out exhaust systems. Negative contact with any criminal activity at the time.
6:32 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a vehicle on Route 50 near Guysville for a report of domestic disturbance. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers had located the vehicle and were speaking to the occupants. No violence had occurred at the time.
11:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road for a report of a suicidal female. The caller reported her adult daughter was intoxicated and threatened to harm herself. The caller said her daughter had been left alone in the house, and upon returning the daughter was gone. Deputies made contact with the daughter, who appeared sober and said she was fine. She believed her mother was mad that she had been told to leave and was just trying to make complaints to get her removed from the residence. With no indication that the woman would harm herself, Deputies resumed patrol.
9:25 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Huckleberry Road. After speaking with the residents, no physical violence was found. The female resident had decided to remove her property at that time and left with a family member.
3:26 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Jeffers Road for a report of a soon-to-be-ex wife destroying her husband's property. Deputies responded and observed a smoldering pile of items in a fire pit, but no persons. The matter is under investigation.
8:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle, parked under a carport. Owner of the vehicle was located two houses down who reported he had parked the vehicle in his driveway. It is unknown if the car was pushed down the street as a prank from friend or if the vehicle was attempted to be stolen.
10:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hickory Creek for an aggressive patient in need of medical treatment. Prior to arrival, EMS advised to disregard that they were transporting the patient.
Monday, Oct. 5
4:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an automated business alarm in York Township. Units were advised en route that it was a false alarm.
1:20 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a prowler report on Young Road, but did not locate any persons at that time.
5 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an activated commercial alarm. The alarm company advised on an additional fire alarm at the location. The building was found to be secure with no signs of forced entry. The Plains Volunteer Fire Department also responded, and verified both alarms were false.
4:48 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Route 13 for a report of a male trespassing on a family member's property. The caller advised he was acting irrationally and refused to leave. Deputies made contact and advised him to leave. He left, no further action taken.
1:36 a.m., Trimble — Deputies received a report of a woman showing up the caller's porch on Maple Street; saying she was assaulted and wanted to go to the hospital. EMS transported the woman to O'Bleness Hospital, where Deputies then followed up with her. No physical injuries were observed, but the woman elected to undergo further scans and tests in regard to other issues. The woman did not wish to make a criminal complaint at that time. Deputies issued her contact information to use if she decided to do so. No further action was needed at that time.
3:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stonybrook Drive for an activated commercial burglary alarm. The building was found to be secure with no apparent signs of tampering or forced entry.
1:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a well-being check. The caller reported a woman was sitting outside an apartment on a mattress while crying. The woman said she had discovered roaches in her apartment and she did not want to sleep there. She was in contact with her landlord regarding the issue. Deputies asked if they could assist, but she did not want any help and asked them to leave.
