Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, May 21
3:33 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Hollister for a vandalism complaint. The caller reported that someone had slashed their car tires. They believed they knew who did it and requested to file a report for use in additional legal action that they were taking against the person.
7:58 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road for a fight. Once on scene, a unit spoke with the victim who declined medical treatment and refused to give a statement about what took place. No further action taken.
4:29 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Dogwood Ridge Road for a dispute. The dispute was found to be verbal in nature and deputies were able to mediate a temporary separation to defuse the fighting.
6:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to W. Clinton Street for a report of disorderly behavior and a possible trespass situation. The complainant gave an initial statement about a subject trespassing on her property and yelling at her. The case was under further investigation.
6:15 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ireland Road for a report of a possible breaking and entering. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the involved parties and learned that it was a dispute. One party was issued a no trespass complainant and advised not to return to the residence. No further action needed.
6:32 p.m., Athens —Deputies were dispatched to Route 682 on a complaint of an individual shooting a firearm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant who advised that the subject who was shooting the gun left after the Sheriff's Office was called. A report was completed
6:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains VFW on a report of an individual being disorderly. Upon arriving on scene it was found the individual had left prior to deputies arrival and no further assistance was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:27 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Brimstone Road, in Coolville, for an equipment violation. Deputies observed criminal behaviors and while issuing a written warning, deployed K9 Bora. Bora did indicate on the vehicle and a search was later conducted. While searching the driver, an amount of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized as evidence. Additionally, personal use amounts of marijuana was located as well as abuse instruments related to the use of methamphetamine.
9:55 p.m., Albany — A resident of Washington Road reported her boyfriend as a missing person. A short time later he was located when he returned home. No further action, case closed.
11 p.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Enlow Road for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that a mother and daughter were in a verbal argument. Deputies spoke with both parties who advise there were no physical threats made. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, for an active dispute. The caller advised that they could hear shouting next door. On scene, deputies made contact with a father arguing with his adult son. No injuries were reported and neither party requested any criminal action reports. After stating that the argument was settled, both parties were warned that additional deputy response could lead to criminal charges. Parties went to bed.
